The Best CBD Brands for Every Ailment

Over the past couple of years, CBD has evolved from being a holistic health trend to becoming one of the most popular, accessible wellness products on the market. Now that the natural plant ingredient (derived from cannabis) has been researched thoroughly and supported by studies, it is revered for its effectiveness to alleviate chronic pain and promote a calm state of well-being, among other benefits.

During a recent interview, Beyoncé admitted “I discovered CBD on my last tour, and I’ve experienced its benefits for soreness and inflammation,” she said. “It helped with my restless nights and the agitation that comes from not being able to fall asleep.” As Queen Bey mentioned, it can be used to treat insomnia, provide support for anxiety disorders and even relieve sore muscles after a workout due to its anti-inflammatory properties. In addition, thanks to its lack of THC, it is non-psychoactive, not addictive and can be taken daily, as a gummie, oil, topical cream and even inhaled, without the feeling of being high or impairing judgement.

While the findings about CBD’s vast and significant health benefits are constantly increasing, it can be overwhelming to navigate the plethora of product options. Whether you’re a newbie to the CBD world or looking to expand your existing use of the product, we’ve done the work for you.

Keep reading for our top 3 editor-tested options that address a range of health issues.

Image: Omura CBD

Omura CBD Barbari Relaxing Organic CBD Blends, $25, omuracbd.com

These pre-rolled “flowersticks” contain an herbal CBD blend, infused with blue lotus, rose petals, and lavender, designed to melt away the day’s stress and winding down before bed or treating insomnia. The chemical-free sticks can be inserted into the brand’s award-winning Omura Series X vaporizer ($80) which offers an innovative way to consume CBD and feel the full effects immediately.

Image: Grandma Cho’s

Grandma Cho’s Daily Drops 900mg gummies, $65, grandmachos.com

This AAPI-owned brand was created to help treat chronic arthritis in lieu of prescription drugs. Not only do these delicious black cherry flavored gummies serve as an alternative to pain medication, that natural supplements are 100% organically grown and made from non-GMO hemp plants.

Image: Highline Wellness

Highline Wellness CBD Energy Oil, $40, highlinewellness.com

Contrary to the typical CBD products which make you sleepy, this oil employs Green Tea Extract to combat fatigue and give you a mental boost. It also contains the amino acid L-theanine, which can work synergistically with caffeine to boost brain function and increase altertness.