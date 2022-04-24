|The Founders Of The Sip Are Spotlighting Black-Owned Wine Brands|Chef Jamika Pessoa Amps Up Vegan Ramen With Caribbean Flavor|Macy’s Taps Black Icons of Style to Design Capsule Collections for Spring|This Black-Owned App Connects People to Legal Representation On Demand|This Celebrity Stylist Started an Online Eco-Conscious Marketplace After Years on Tour|Earth Day: ‘Plant Kween’ Christopher Griffin Breaks Down Botany for Beginners|Creative Director Tanisha Scott Talks Working With Lizzo on ‘Watch Out for the Big Grrrls’|EBONY Rundown: UPenn Professor’s Racist Remarks Ignite Calls for Resignation, Barack and Michelle Obama Sever Ties With Spotify, and More|From Wanda on ‘Snowfall’ to Her New Role on ‘P-Valley,’ Actress Gail Bean Does John Singleton Proud|These Eco-Conscious Food Delivery Services Save Time and Do Good

The Founders Of The Sip Are Spotlighting Black-Owned Wine Brands

The_Sip_Founders
Image: courtesy of The Sip
  • Each box from The Sip contains a selection of handpicked, high-end sparkling wines.
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

Created by two best friends from Oakland who bonded over their love of bubbly but felt overlooked by the industry, The Sip curates champagne and sparkling wine brands in beautiful packaging and highlights Black-owned wine brands. Each box is filled with new bottles of sparkling wine, to learn what you like, and find more reasons to celebrate and elevate your everyday. Through The Sip, women can connect, discover new bubbly and share their experiences in a judgment-free zone. Founders Erica Davis and Catherine Carter were motivated to build a brand that reflected their interests while boosting diversity in wine.

Image: courtesy of The Sip

Every month, The Sip packs women and Black-owned wine brands into themed boxes along with legacy French champagnes to help people find their favorite bubbly flavor and challenge the fact that just four percent of wine brands are women-owned and only one percent are Black-owned. Their support of Black entrepreneurship in the wine and spirits industry comes at the perfect time. In the past two years, the share of Black-owned alcohol brands grew 60%. Primarily, this push of ownership within the community is being led by Black women, who are creating more businesses than women in any other demographic.

Ready to start sipping? The brand offers a bi-monthly or annual subscription the options make a one-time purchase, starting at $51 a box. Not only does every box earn money toward your favorite bottles, through The Sip’s “Take A Sip, Give A Sip” Pledge, every sale on The Sip’s site funds clean water access for families in need (4,500 gallons + counting).

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.