The Founders Of The Sip Are Spotlighting Black-Owned Wine Brands

Created by two best friends from Oakland who bonded over their love of bubbly but felt overlooked by the industry, The Sip curates champagne and sparkling wine brands in beautiful packaging and highlights Black-owned wine brands. Each box is filled with new bottles of sparkling wine, to learn what you like, and find more reasons to celebrate and elevate your everyday. Through The Sip, women can connect, discover new bubbly and share their experiences in a judgment-free zone. Founders Erica Davis and Catherine Carter were motivated to build a brand that reflected their interests while boosting diversity in wine.

Image: courtesy of The Sip

Every month, The Sip packs women and Black-owned wine brands into themed boxes along with legacy French champagnes to help people find their favorite bubbly flavor and challenge the fact that just four percent of wine brands are women-owned and only one percent are Black-owned. Their support of Black entrepreneurship in the wine and spirits industry comes at the perfect time. In the past two years, the share of Black-owned alcohol brands grew 60%. Primarily, this push of ownership within the community is being led by Black women, who are creating more businesses than women in any other demographic.

Ready to start sipping? The brand offers a bi-monthly or annual subscription the options make a one-time purchase, starting at $51 a box. Not only does every box earn money toward your favorite bottles, through The Sip’s “Take A Sip, Give A Sip” Pledge, every sale on The Sip’s site funds clean water access for families in need (4,500 gallons + counting).