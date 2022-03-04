|This Family-Owned Tea Brand Is Building Community, One Sip At a Time|Celebrity Style: Junie and Teyana Taylor Ate Up Paris Fashion Week|Kyrie Irving Is Currently the Only NBA Player to Have a Black Female Sports Agent|The Block Is Hot: 10 Ladies With the Coldest Coat Game|FedEx Has Established a $100K Scholarship Endowment at Mississippi Valley State University|Women’s History Month: Meet Jazz Artist Samara Joy, the Voice of a New Generation|How Gymnast Nia Dennis Fuels Her Mind and Body|Former Louisville Police Officer Acquitted on All Charges From Breonna Taylor Raid|Three Black Women Raise Over $60,000 for African Students Fleeing Ukraine Amid Russian Invasion|Senator Cory Booker Launches ‘Read Along With Cory’ YouTube Series

This Family-Owned Tea Brand Is Building Community, One Sip At a Time

Image: Equitea

Entrepreneur Quentin Vennie was inspired to launch Equitea, a functional tea brand fueled by family at its core. After past struggles with anxiety, depression and addiction, Vennie journeyed to heal himself via yoga, meditation, and a daily cup of tea. After noticing the startling benefits he felt from his new habits, he became molded by the belief that “mental health management and wellness should be a right not a privilege”. Vennie was inspired to create original loose-leaf blends and bring the tea culture home to aide his family and community in feeling their best.

With the support of his wife Erin, Vennie created brand’s first green tea blend, which contains notes of lemon and lavender. At the suggestion of his son’s neurologist, the tea was used as a natural way to manage his son’s ADHD diagnosis. As a family, they started drinking the tea together every morning to promote a ritual of focus and calm for his 12-year old. As a result, the strides in confidence and focus his son made afterwards were astounding.

Image: Equitea

Vennie says, “We live in a society that encourages overworking, competing and burnout culture. In our home, we value rest, recovery and understand the importance of self-care. Our kids know to stop and take a breath whenever they feel stressed. They turn to a cup of tea whenever they get overwhelmed or need help focusing.”

Equitea’s products are artfully blended in small batches, using only the highest quality, organic ingredients intended to boost wellbeing and taste amazing. Keep scrolling to shop our favorite flavors and to get sipping.

Image: Equitea

Equitea Empower Herbal Hibiscus Tea Blend, $12, equitea.com

A drink of this blend packs a punch of vitamin C and is packed with nutrient-rich ingredients, including hibiscus, rosehip and elderberry, to boost and maintain immunity. 

Image: Equitea

Equitea Surrender Herbal Rose Tea Blend $12, equitea.com

Created during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic to combat anxiety, this blend contains rose, chamomile and valerian root, ingredients that are known to promote peace, calm, and relaxation for deep sleep and relaxation.

Image: Goop

Equitea Comfort Herbal Chai Tea Blend $14, goop.com

This tea is one of three exclusive blends, produced in partnership with Goop. It contains warming spice ingredients, including hints of cinnamon, clove, and nutmeg, which makes it especially comforting during wintertime. 

