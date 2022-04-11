Brighten Your Smile With These Eco-Conscious Oral Hygiene Brands

Most people would be surprised to learn that their daily dental routine produces a startling amount of waste. According to the American Dental Association, we should be replacing our toothbrush (which are almost always made of plastic) every 3-4 months, which would lead to over a billion brushes filling up landfills annually. Additionally, toothpaste tubes, plastic floss, and even mouthwash containers all generate high levels of trash that hurt the environment. Amid Earth Month, this is a great time to make your dental care process, which may consist of flossing, brushing, and rinsing with mouthwash twice a day, more sustainable and chemical-free.

In response to these startling statistics, a growing number of brands are embracing eco-friendly materials to make mindful dental packaging. Most of these products swap out plastic cases for biodegradable options to reduce harmful waste. Also, they are using holistic ingredients to provide consumers with all-natural options, so you’re putting less-chemicals products into your system. Ultimately, their goal is to do better for humans and the planet.

But are these more mild, chemical-free products actually effective? Dr. Lilya Horowitz, of Domino Dental, says it comes down to reading the labels and searching for key ingredients that will ensure you are protecting your teeth. She explains, “Make sure ingredients are non-abrasive. Baking soda (sodium bicarbonate), Peroxide, Green tea, Eucalyptol, menthol, tea tree oil and Vitamin D are some key ingredients I look for in all natural products. However, watch out for SLS if you are sensitive to ingredients because it is a foaming agent but it can cause canker sores or tissue sloughing.”

With those tips in mind, we’ve rounded up our favorite oral care items—from brushes to floss—to make sure you have the “greenest,” most result-driven products that keep your carbon footprint low and pearly whites shining.

Twice Oral Wellness products $8-28, smiletwice.com

Through science-backed innovation, TWICE introduces a revolutionary, holistic approach to oral care. In an effort to address the disparaging state of dental care in the marginalized communities, Lenny Kravitz just joined the brand as their new Chief Creative Officer. In addition to teaming up with Kravitz to make a social change, their products are packed with clean ingredients. Our favorites include the alcohol-free Oral Wellness Immunity Rinse ($15), plant-based Oral Wellness Toothpaste ($8), and non-toxic Oral Wellness Whitening Pen ($28).

The Sustainable Tomorrow Bamboo Electric Toothbrush $90, thesustainabletomorrow.com

The toothbrush that belongs in every eco-friendly bathroom. All the design materials are compostable, biodegradable or recyclable. An extra-long battery life means up to 1 month between charges and the five cleaning modes and two minute timer help you get the perfect brush every time.

Moon Oral Care Lunar Peppermint Whitening Toothpaste $8, moonoralcare.com

This velvety-smooth, fluoride-free paste is 100% vegan and not tested on animals. The whitening formula works for a brighter smile and long-lasting fresh feeling.

Feels Good to Smile Antibacterial Oral Rinse $20, feelsgoodtosmile.com

This antibacterial mouthwash, from a Black-owned brand, is free of alcohol, artificial sweeteners, artificial colors or anything else shady. The was formulated to safely kill odor-causing bacteria while stimulating natural salivation and making your mouth feel and smell fresh. It’s loaded with powerful herbal ingredients including clove bud essential oils, oregano, and eucalyptus that can reduce the chance of cavities and prevent plaque build up.

Cocofloss Refill 3-Spool Set $24, cocofloss.com

Every spool of Cocofloss is woven with 85% recycled polyester spun from water bottles. Through their sustainable floss threads, the brand is on track to divert 500,000 water bottles from landfills by Earth Day 2022. Additionally, the brand provides refill sets, which come wrapped in compostable packaging, made of 100% renewable wood cellulose that you can pop into your dispenser and save some green!

Bite Fresh Mint Toothpaste Bits $12, bitetoothpastebits.com

Both naturally whitening and minty fresh, these innovative toothpaste bits are made with vegan-friendly ingredients like coconut oil, guar gum, and xylitol designed to give you a natural, healthier smile. Simply bite down on your bit, wet your toothbrush, and watch it foam up like magic. They are packaged in a plastic-free glass bottle.

Juni Toothpaste Wringer $5, juniessentials.com

This stainless steel tube wringer designed to make sure that you get every last bit of your toothpaste out so no product gets wasted. On the bright side, now you don’t have to fight about how being a top or a middle squeezer!