Try These Healthy Alternatives To Coffee And Transform The Way You Energize

For most people, a pot of morning coffee is a mandatory step of their AM routine that gives them a jolt of energy that gets them through the day ahead. This is not the case for everyone. For others, a mug of java can trigger their nerve systems leaving them with physical jitters, lingering anxiety, insomnia, and even panic attacks.

Thankfully, there are a growing number of emerging brands of coffee alternatives that provide sustained energy with less potent side effects. Although most people assume that non-coffee drinks are too weak to give you a long-lasting alterness or are chalky in taste, these alternatives are proving them wrong. Not only are they flavor-packed, they are filled with brain-boosting adaptogens, and provide sustained energy with decreased effects on the nervous system, less anxiety and even better sleep.

Designed to have you clear-headed and energized, this powder mixes into a rich matcha latte that pumped with adaptogens, mushrooms, and probiotics.

Jumpstart your day with turmeric, the ultimate anti-inflammatory superfood, which helps support the skin, gut health, and immune defense. The blend is also packed with coconut milk powder for a sweet, creamy texture.

This highly potent, organic mushroom powder contains a blend of super-powered mushrooms including Turkey Tail, Reishi, Cordyceps, Lion’s Mane, Tremella, and Poria for a daily dose of immunity, energy, performance, focus, and vitality. Also, richness of the drink is the most similar to coffee.

True to its name, this blend’s formulated for energy, creativity, and laser-sharp focus. Unexpectedly, it’s absolutely uncaffeinated—so you can add a pinch of extra productivity whenever you need.

Add this finely ground green tea power to boiling water or milk for a smooth, buttery, earthy taste. Whether you enjoy it as a latte or iced, you’ll drink a great source of antioxidants and experience an instant energy boost. Also this Black-owned brand donates 5% of all profits to initiatives that support improving the lives and futures of the traditionally underserved youth.

