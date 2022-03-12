|Try These Healthy Alternatives To Coffee And Transform The Way You Energize|Traci Braxton, Sister of Toni and Tamar Braxton, Passes Away at 50|2022 Marks the Bicentennial of Harriet Tubman’s Birth|Magic Johnson Documentary Series ‘They Call Me Magic’ to Premiere at SXSW|Ben Crump is Developing a Legal Series Based on His Life|Woman to Woman: Beauty From Within|How a Former Miss USA Became One of the Few Female, Black Winemakers in the Country|Samuel L. Jackson Gets a New Lease on Life in ‘The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey’|DMX’s Son Exodus Has Stage Three Kidney Disease|Tiger Woods Inducted Into the World Golf Hall of Fame

Try These Healthy Alternatives To Coffee And Transform The Way You Energize

Image: courtesy of Foursigmatic

For most people, a pot of morning coffee is a mandatory step of their AM routine that gives them a jolt of energy that gets them through the day ahead. This is not the case for everyone. For others, a mug of java can trigger their nerve systems leaving them with physical jitters, lingering anxiety, insomnia, and even panic attacks.   

Thankfully, there are a growing number of emerging brands of coffee alternatives that provide sustained energy with less potent side effects. Although most people assume that non-coffee drinks are too weak to give you a long-lasting alterness or are chalky in taste, these alternatives are proving them wrong. Not only are they flavor-packed, they are filled with brain-boosting adaptogens, and provide sustained energy with decreased effects on the nervous system, less anxiety and even better sleep.

Keep scrolling for our top picks that may soon replace your standard cup of joe. 

Image: courtesy of Clevr

Designed to have you clear-headed and energized, this powder mixes into a rich matcha latte that pumped with adaptogens, mushrooms, and probiotics.

Clevr Blends Matcha SuperLatte, $28 clevrblends.com

Image: courtesy of Golde

Jumpstart your day with turmeric, the ultimate anti-inflammatory superfood, which helps support the skin, gut health, and immune defense. The blend is also packed with coconut milk powder for a sweet, creamy texture.

Golde Original Turmeric Latte, $29, golde.co

Image: courtesy of Rasa

This highly potent, organic mushroom powder contains a blend of super-powered mushrooms including Turkey Tail, Reishi, Cordyceps, Lion’s Mane, Tremella, and Poria for a daily dose of immunity, energy, performance, focus, and vitality. Also, richness of the drink is the most similar to coffee.

Rasa Magnificent Mushrooms powder, $30 wearerasa.com

Image: courtesy of Four Sigmatic

True to its name, this blend’s formulated for energy, creativity, and laser-sharp focus. Unexpectedly, it’s absolutely uncaffeinated—so you can add a pinch of extra productivity whenever you need.

Four Sigmatic Instant Mushroom Coffee With Lion’s Mane, $30, us.foursigmatic.com

Image: courtesy of Blk & Bold

Add this finely ground green tea power to boiling water or milk for a smooth, buttery, earthy taste. Whether you enjoy it as a latte or iced, you’ll drink a great source of antioxidants and experience an instant energy boost. Also this Black-owned brand donates 5% of all profits to initiatives that support improving the lives and futures of the traditionally underserved youth.

Blk & Bold, Matcha Green Tea Powder, $18, blkandbold.com

