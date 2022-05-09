Try These Virtual Mental Health Platforms for On-Demand Support

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, a time dedicated to raising awareness of those living with mental or behavioral health issues and to help reduce the stigma so many people feel. Whether you experience anxiety, addiction, depression or feelings of hopelessness yourself or know a family member or friend who struggles with it, it can impact your wellbeing on a daily basis.

While visiting a therapist in person is always a viable option, there a number of virtual, standout platforms that can offer instant, convenient mental health support from licensed professionals and trained volunteers over the phone or computer that are surprisingly effective. Some services are anonymous and others are developed to help you find a long-term therapist to reach feelings of emotional security. The idea is to find a service and person that you feel comfortable with to serve as an outlet.

If you’re interested in finding expert emotional support, we’ve narrowed down the top-rated online therapy platforms, with a range of price options and distinct features, so you can navigate stress effectively.

Real provides care that is fun, affordable, and flexible to your unique needs and mental health goals. The service allows for access anytime, anywhere, whether its 3am, in the bath, on a hike, you can log on at anytime. The program initially allows you to choose your pathway with therapist-designed 8-week courses that allow you to explore different aspects of your mental and emotional wellness. Anonymous care is also available so you can explore in a way that feels right for you.

Talkspace offers comprehensive online mental health treatment options to meet all your needs including offers couples and teen therapy, also psychiatry help. 80% of users admit to finding the service to be as effective or more than traditional therapy. The diverse network of providers cover a range of specialties to meet your specific needs including anger management, OCD, eating disorders, parenting, LGBTQIA+, and mood disorders.

Tap into the world’s largest network of licensed, accredited, and experienced therapists on Betterhelp who can help you with a range of issues including depression, anxiety, relationships, trauma, grief, and more. With their therapists, you get the same professionalism and quality you would expect from an in-office therapist, but with the ability to communicate when and how you want. Upon starting the service, the platform begins with a quiz to help you find a therapist to fit your needs and preferences, including options for frontline workers.

Harnessing the futuristic tech of an AI chatbot, Wysa helps users self-manage stressors by listening with professional expert support. Blended with professional human support,The platforms leverages evidence-based cognitive-behavioral techniques (CBT) and meditation to make you feel heard 24/7 and provide high-quality mental health support.

Circles Up connects users with emotional support groups for people experiencing similar life events, facilitated by professionals in online safe spaces. Connect with others facing similar challenges in online groups led by professionals. The platform loops you with others using a smart and sensitive matching methodology so you experience a sense of belonging and connection with your peers – people experiencing similar challenges to yours, so they truly understand.