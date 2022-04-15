Chef David Rose Shares a Vegan Bolognese Recipe to Level Up Your Easter Dinner

Living by the mantra, “good food and laughter,” Chef David Rose has used his personal passion to take the culinary world by storm with his innovative styles of cooking, positive personality and focus on overall health and wellness. As a Food Network TV personality and culinary expert, the self-identified Southern chef honed his skills while studying at the Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts in Atlanta, Georgia where he developed his signature cooking style. Rose creatively reinterprets classic Southern fare by incorporating the refinement of his French culinary training, along with his unique bold flavors and the occasional flair from his family’s Jamaican recipes.

For the holiday weekend ahead, Chef Rose suggests a dish that’s guaranteed to please the whole family and appease the health-conscious. “A true Italian bolognese with perfectly cooked pasta is really a thing of magic,” he says. “But you can achieve the same flavors with a vegan version using meat substitute, onions, carrots, celery, crushed San Marzano tomatoes and tomato paste, all deglazed with an Italian red wine. The result is comforting, delicious and satisfying. It brings a tear to my eyes, thinking about how tasty it is.” Yes it’s, that good.

Read on to recreate Chef Rose’s savory recipe.

Image: courtesy of Chef David Rose.

Vegan Bolognese with Pappardelle Pasta & Vegan Parmesan Cheese

Recipe by: Chef David Rose

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Servings: 4 to 6 servings

Ingredients:

24 oz Plant-based “ground-beef”

28 oz crushed san Mariano tomatoes

8 oz shiitake mushrooms or crimini mushrooms, small diced

1 medium yellow onion, small diced

1/2 cup celery, small diced

1/2 cup carrots, small diced

3 whole garlic cloves, thinly sliced

1/2 cup olive oil

2 tablespoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

2 tablespoons tomato paste

2 tablespoons harissa paste

1 cup Chianti, (Italian dry red wine)

1 whole fresh basil leaf

Salt + pepper to taste

16 oz dried *eggless pappardelle or tagliatelle pasta (thick ribbon pasta) cooked al dente.(“to the tooth”)

Add olive oil to a large Dutch oven, and bring to medium high heat. Add mushroom, onion, celery, carrots, and garlic to Dutch oven. Sauté and continuously stir for 5 minutes until tender and lightly caramelized

Add plant-based “ground beef,” 2 tablespoons kosher salt, 1 teaspoon black pepper and sauté for 4 to 5 minutes.

Add tomato paste and harissa paste and sauté for about 90 seconds until lightly browned and fragrant. Deglaze with red wine and sauté for about 2 mins until red wine has cooked off and into “ground beef” mixture.

Add crushed tomatoes and one whole basil leaf to the Dutch oven. Cover with lid. Reduce heat to low and simmer for 20 minutes.

Season to taste with salt and pepper, if needed.

Served with cooked pappardelle pasta.

Vegan “Parmesan Cheese”

1 cup roasted & salted cashews

2 tablespoons nutritional yeast

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon fresh lemon zest

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder