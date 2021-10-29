These 5 Brands Are Giving Back for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. One in eight women will develop the disease in her lifetime. Chances are, someone we know—our mothers, sisters, grandmothers, aunts, friends, and coworkers—will be affected. During this month, numerous fashion brands are rolling out their apparel and accessories to raise awareness and money. A portion of the proceeds from product sales will go to different breast cancer organizations.

Here, we’ve rounded up five brands that are committed to the cause.

Stella & Dot Family of Brand and Bright Pink have teamed up again for their sixth annual collaboration. Twenty percent of the proceeds from select Stella & Dot merchandise will be donated directly to Bright Pink. Pieces, which retail up to $52, are sold at stelladot.com.

Stella & Dot Rebel Coil Bracelet ($19, stelladot.com).

Roxanne Assoulin has joined forces with the National Breast Cancer Foundation in support of the mission to help women now. In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the bracelets are pink. They retail up to $245 and can be purchased at roxanneassoulin.com.

Roxanne Assoulin Have a Ball Earrings ($75, roxanneassoulin.com).

AnaOno is the intimate brand that doesn’t care whether you have two boobs, one boob, no boob, or new boobs—it has a bra that can fit you. This month, the brand is donating 10 percent of monthly sales to Living Beyond Breast Cancer. Bras, which retail up to $54, can be purchased at anaono.com.

AnaOno Leslie Flat Closure Leisure Bra ($34, anaono.com).

For BCA Month, You Go Natural created Think Pink, a bundle of four head wraps, which retails for $95. Ten percent of proceeds will go toward the Sisters Network, an organization aiming to bring attention to breast cancer’s devastating impact on the African American community. Items can be purchased at yougonatural.com.

You Go Natural Think Pink Bundle ($95, yougonatural.com).

House of Jewels Miami is donating 15 percent of proceeds from sales of its Dream Cuffs to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. The Dream Cuff, which retails for $36, can be purchased at houseofjewelsmiami.com.