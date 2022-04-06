|West Elm and Designer Hana Getachew Collab on an Ethopian-Inspired Home Collection|Bishop T.D. Jakes Discusses His New Lifetime Movies ‘Wrath’ and ‘Greed’|Allen Iverson Launches New Cannabis Line|Biden Administration Extends Pause on Student Loan Payments Through August|New York Urban League Honors Corporate Diversity With Half-Day Symposium|Shop These Gentle, Eco-Friendly Products for Your Baby|Five States Predicted to Become Majority Minority by End of Decade|New Report Highlights Impact of Zero-Emission Transportation for Communities of Color|Ty Cameron, President of EBONY Studios, Is Here to Amplify Black Voices and Stories|H.E.R. Announces 2022 ‘Back of My Mind’ Tour Dates

West Elm and Designer Hana Getachew Collab on an Ethopian-Inspired Home Collection

Hana_Getachew_West_Elm
Image: courtesy of Ambinet Teshome
  • The exclusive collection of textiles is handwoven by Ethiopian artisans.
Born in Ethiopia, designer Hana Getachew founded Bolé Road Textiles to pay homage to her African upbringing with a line of home accessories that reflects the rich textures, vibrant colors of her native handwoven fabrics. Today she teamed up with West Elm to launch an exclusive collection of textiles—just in time to brighten up any space for the summer season ahead. 

Gatachew has always had a love of interior design. When she founded her brand in 2014, she knew that it needed to reflect her culture and personal global modern aesthetic. She says, “This collaboration means that homes around the country will have Ethiopian-made pieces in them,” she says. “It’s why I do what I do: to share Ethiopian artistry and craft with the world.”

Additionally, all of the pieces are handwoven by Ethiopian artisans, in a fair trade certified facility, to support local communities and create authentic pieces. The line textiles and linens has options for every room it your house. It also incorporates eco-friendly recycled polyester for the pillow shells and recycled plastic fill for the pillow stuffing, to reduce waste.

Shop our favorite pieces from the African coast-inspired collection at westelm.com. 

Image: courtesy of West Elm

West Elm x Bolé Road Textiles Suri Pillow $285, westelm.com

Image: courtesy of West Elm

West Elm x Bolé Road Textiles Stripe & Step Outdoor Rug $50 – $945, westelm.com

Image: courtesy of West Elm

West Elm x Bolé Road Textiles Shower Curtain $230, westelm.com

Image: courtesy of West Elm

West Elm x Bolé Road Textiles Amaro Pillow $205, westelm.com

Image: courtesy of West Elm

West Elm x Bolé Road Textiles Variegated Stripe Indoor/Outdoor Floor Cushion $125, westelm.com

