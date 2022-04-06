West Elm and Designer Hana Getachew Collab on an Ethopian-Inspired Home Collection

Born in Ethiopia, designer Hana Getachew founded Bolé Road Textiles to pay homage to her African upbringing with a line of home accessories that reflects the rich textures, vibrant colors of her native handwoven fabrics. Today she teamed up with West Elm to launch an exclusive collection of textiles—just in time to brighten up any space for the summer season ahead.

Gatachew has always had a love of interior design. When she founded her brand in 2014, she knew that it needed to reflect her culture and personal global modern aesthetic. She says, “This collaboration means that homes around the country will have Ethiopian-made pieces in them,” she says. “It’s why I do what I do: to share Ethiopian artistry and craft with the world.”

Additionally, all of the pieces are handwoven by Ethiopian artisans, in a fair trade certified facility, to support local communities and create authentic pieces. The line textiles and linens has options for every room it your house. It also incorporates eco-friendly recycled polyester for the pillow shells and recycled plastic fill for the pillow stuffing, to reduce waste.

Shop our favorite pieces from the African coast-inspired collection at westelm.com.

