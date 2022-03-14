Woman of the Day: Karen Young Is Modernizing Shaving Tools And Shattering Beauty Standards

Karen Young is the brainchild behind OUI the People, a bodycare brand that produces thoughtfully-designed razors and grooming products to address ingrown hairs, razor burn, and dry skin with a dedication to superior manufacturing, aesthetic, and sustainability. In addition to being celebrated with eight prestigious awards from beauty publications, there is a waitlist of over 10k customers who are patiently waiting to try the genderless razor that glides so gently over skin to remove hair at the surface without any irritation or bumps.

Young’s inspiration to rethink typical feminine products started as an adolescent. Growing up in a Caribbean household, she was not allowed to read beauty magazines. Her mother wanted her to reject the Eurocentric beauty norms being pushed onto young women and embrace her own features. This practice turned into a habit that has made a lasting impression on her. She is dedicated to what she calls the “reConstitution of Beauty”: pushing back against the dated ideal that we need to be perfect to feel worthy, and designing efficacious products for men, women, and non-binary individuals to feel beautiful and seen in the skin they’re in.

Maintaining a commitment to sustainability also became top-of-mind for her when she learned that the personal care industry is the largest producer of waste. Specifically, 2 billion plastic razors end up in landfills annually. Therefore, the brand is devoted to thoughtfully designing product transparently and using sustainable materials like refillable glass bottles for their shave gel and stainless steel for their razors. Their razor refill blades are 100% nickel-free stainless steel and housed in a box that acts as a safe dispenser to dispose after use. The biodegradable bikini-zone sheet masks even break down six weeks after being discarded.

Image: courtesy of Oui The People

Oui The People Rose Gold Sensitive Skin Razor, $75, ouithepeople.com

Image: courtesy of Oui The People

Oui The People Sugarcoat Moisturizing Shave Gel-to-Milk, $64, ouithepeople.com

Image: courtesy of Oui The People

Oui The People Hydrating Bikini Sheet Masks, $38, ouithepeople.com