Woman of the Day: Michele Harrington Is Improving Sexual Wellness Through CBD

Image: courtesy of Michele Harrington

As a businesswoman with over a decade of experience in the cannabis industry, Michele Harrington is breaking barriers and prioritizing female health in a field lacking in diversity and minority ownership. As a self-proclaimed ‘CBD Connoisseur’, Harrington is dedicated to using her platform to educate women about the powerful sexual wellness benefits of cannabis and CBD

Harrington explains, “Promoting women’s wellness, sexual awareness and education has always been a passion of mine.” A few years ago, she discovered Foria Wellness, an innovative company, known for creating 100% plant-based and organic THC and CBD products, specifically with the female anatomy in mind, she instantly felt aligned with the brand mission. Harrington recognized them as a pioneer for their use of CBD to solve intimacy issues and approached them with her vision to reach a multicultural audience, through strategic partnerships and outreach. 

Image: courtesy of Foria Wellness

Foria Wellness Awaken Arousal Oil with CBD, $48, foriawellness.com

Today, she serves as the Head of Strategic Partnerships for Foria Wellness, and is on a mission brand to specifically educate Black women about the brand’s extensive product catalogue, which includes bath salts, arousal oils, lubricants, suppositories, and salves, that are formulated to ease tension and enhance arousal. Foria’s goal is to make intimacy more comfortable, increase female pleasure, reduce inflammation, and provide relief from period and pelvic discomfort. In her role, she oversees influencer relationships, hosts monthly webinars, live-streamed educational events, and theme based campaigns. 

Additionally, Harrington is the Senior Advisor to Viola Brands, which is owned by her husband, NBA veteran Al Harrington. Viola is committed to providing premium products and increasing minority presence in the cannabis industry and reinvesting into communities most affected by the war on drugs. 

