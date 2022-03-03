This Streaming Service Will Level Up Your Cooking Skills

Foodies, you may recognize Top Chef fan-favorite Chef Tiffany Derry, who is also the Head Chef and owner of one of the country’s most celebrated new restaurants, Roots, in Dallas. Today, she joins the team at World Chef, as one of the featured culinary experts on their on-demand streaming platform which recently launched.

World Chef is like going to culinary school, but without the actual tuition fees. The platform contains interactive videos that are designed to feed the appetites of fine-dining enthusiasts, aspiring chefs and food lovers by breaking down the basics and with plenty of food and new content dropping weekly. Hosted, curated and crafted by celebrity and emerging chefs, World Chef is designed to be a dream platform for any emerging cooking connoisseurs.

Alongside Tiffany, viewers will receive tutorials their favorite kitchen masters including Brooke Williamson, Jet Tila, Joe Sasto, and Tim Hollingsworth in the kitchen, offering exclusive and shoppable recipes, taking you step by step through interactive demos, and creating a premium crafted meal through guided culinary sessions that will expand your palette and your mind.

An online marketplace will allow viewers to purchase meal kits, ingredients, and even tools at the World Chef marketplace that includes everything they need to follow along and whip up restaurant quality dishes as they watch. Alternatively, a shopping list will be available for those who prefer shopping for items on their own.

The celebrated cooking aficionados featured will also star in original series and snippets that will serve as food for thought and lighthearted. World Chef is a unique hub where beloved chefs can share their extraordinary food and experiences directly with their fans.

Image: World Chef

Additionally, the platform is committed to giving back. For every meal purchased on the platform, the brand will donate a meal to someone in need and continue to support the food insecure community with ongoing donations.

To sign up and join the platform that will allow you to eat, cook, and entertain like you’re the next Top Chef: visit www.myworldchef.com. World Chef will be available for $4.99/month with meal kits for two or more people ranging from $49.99 – $199.99, with nationwide delivery available.