One whiff of AXE body spray can instantaneously bring a wave of nostalgic moments, such as the signature aroma of high school hallways or a first date. In this spirit, Atlanta's own Lil Baby is introducing a new generation of youth to the cologne.

The grooming brand recently premiered a series of animated digital vignettes starring the award-winning rapper. Taking inspiration from some of Lil Baby’s favorite childhood animated shows, strongly emphasizing Japanese anime, each story depicts vibrant animations resembling a comic book's pages. Throughout three episodes with help of iconic AXE scents, fans immerse themselves in a fragrance-led journey that dives into distinctive memories, many of which molded him into the superstar he is today.

“Anime is hugely popular with our audience, including Lil Baby himself! This inspired our team to create three distinct versions of Lil Baby in a way his fans haven't seen before. They visualize how the fragrances have always been a part of his journey in a fun and engaging way,” said Caroline Gregory, Global Brand Director, AXE at Unilever.

Trekking through some of his most personal memories, Lil Baby reflects on his first performance, ambitious mindset, work ethic established at an early age, and his transition from budding rap artist to mogul. Most of Lil Baby’s stories intertwine the power of scents with their impact on his dope persona and self-confidence.

“I’ve always been a big fan of anime, so having AXE turn some of my intimate memories and thoughts into an animated mini-series is kind of surreal, and I hope fans enjoy it as much as I did,” said Lil Baby.

Check out some of the illustrations from the series below:

Image: courtesy of AXE

All 3 episodes— Cool Ocean, Phoenix, and Apollo— are available to watch on AXE’s YouTube channel.