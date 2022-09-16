Lil Baby will be honored with the Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award at the second annual Black Music in Action Awards Gala, reports Variety.

The ceremony will celebrate “artists, executives, businesses, entrepreneurs, activists, and companies that have utilized their platforms to effect social change over the past year.”

Lil Baby is being honored for his ongoing commitment to racial and social justice. In partnership with Goodr, he hosted his third annual “Back to School Fest” at Atlanta’s West End Mall. where he “provided over 3,000 local children with music, games, carnival rides, food, backpacks, school supplies, and haircuts.” Also, he partnered with Atlanta restaurateur Lemont Bradley to offer 100 jobs to young adults and established the $150,000 “My Turn” scholarship fund for students at his former high school.

Previous recipients of the prestigious honor include The Weeknd and H.E.R. who both received the award at the inaugural Music in Action Awards Gala in 2021.

The ceremony will be co-hosted by singer and Bel Air actress Coco Jones along with entertainment industry vet Kenny Burns. WanMor, the sons of singer Wanyá Morris of Boyz II Men, will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

In addition to Lil Baby, other honorees that were previously announced by BMAC, include Rep. Maxine Waters who will receive the inaugural Icon Award. Journalist and professor Nikole Hannah-Jones, attorney and author Brittany K. Barnett, and Cultural Creators’ Joi Brown will all receive the Change Agent Award. Jon “Big Jon” Platt, Chairman and CEO of Sony Music Publishing, will be honored with the Clarence Avant Trailblazer Award. Kevin Liles, Chairman and CEO of 300 Elektra Entertainment, will be honored with the BMAC Social Impact Award.

The awards gala will be held on September 22 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.