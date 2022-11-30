LL COOL J is taking his Rock The Bells festival to new z so heights next year. As we gear up to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop music, its icons and the impact it has made on the world in 2023— the "Mama Said Knock You Out" emcee, in partnership with Sixthman, announced the first-ever Rock The Bells Cruise: A Hip-Hop Experience hitting the high seas November 13, 2023 - November 17, 2023.

With two stops in the Bahamas aboard the Norwegian Pearl, the 5-day music event will give true hip hop heads and connoisseurs the ultimate immersive experience with live performances from legendary artists, interactive graffiti demos, themed dining menus and plenty of parties by the pool.

"We believe classic and timeless hip hop deserves to be served on a silver platter, and we can't wait for Hip-Hop lovers across the globe to be immersed in the culture for five days, on five stages," said Rock The Bells President James Cuthbert. "We're excited to partner with Sixthman, who bridges the gap between artists and fans, creating unforgettable guest experiences."

The official lineup will be released early in the new year, but the team is already giving fans a sneak peek into what's to come. As cruisers arrive into Miami for the sailing, they will be treated to a bass-pumping 'Welcome to Miami' party on the ship's deck, featuring two of South Florida's most iconic artists— Trina and Trick Daddy.

"We could not be more excited to help play host to the first-ever Rock The Bells Festival at Sea," said Sixthamn VP of Events, Marketing & Community Jeff Cuellar. "From music to food, art, dancing, fashion, and history, this cruise will be a fully immersive experience and I can't think of a better way to keep the celebration of Hip-Hop's 50th Anniversary going than Rock The Bells taking over their own ship on the ocean."

While this cruise will certainly be one of the hottest tickets of 2023, the brand also wants to remind fans that the on-the-ground Rock the Bells Fest will still take place next year in Queens as well. This is only one of many installations and rollouts that will take place throughout the 50th anniversary celebrations.