Louis Orr, who was a star forward at Syracuse University and played eight seasons in the NBA. has passed away, reports ESPN. He was 64.

Orr's family released a statement through Georgetown that he passed away on Thursday after battling pancreatic cancer.

“On 12/15/2022, Louis Orr was called home to be with the Lord as his battle with cancer has come to an end,” the family said in a statement. “He was a dearly loved and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He will forever be missed!”

The Syracuse men's basketball program paid tribute to Orr in a post on social media.

"We mourn the loss of an Orange legend—a player, a coach, and most importantly a great person who made everyone around him better," Syracuse's men's basketball program posted on social media. "Louis Orr's memory will live in our hearts forever, and especially whenever we look up and see his No. 55 in the Dome rafters."

“Louis Orr was the greatest man I’ve had the pleasure to know,” Syracuse Coach Jim Boeheim wrote on Twitter. “He came into my life as my first recruit, became a fantastic coach and colleague—but most importantly, he became a dear friend. I will treasure our years together. Sending my love to his family and our Orange family.”

During his collegiate basketball career, Orr helped Syracuse make four NCAA tournament appearances from 1976 to '80. He earned All-Big East season and conference tournament honors during his senior year. In 2015, his No. 55 jersey was retired.

Orr was drafted with the 28th pick in the 1980 NBA draft by the Indiana Pacers. He played two seasons with the Pacers, before playing with the New York Knicks for six seasons.

After retiring from the NBA, Orr began coaching as an assistant at Xavier in 1991, then Providence, and his alma mater before becoming a coach at Siena College in 2000. He went on to coach one season there, then five at Seton Hall, and seven at Bowling Green. In 2003, he was named Big East coach of the year. And in 2009, he was named Mid-American coach of the year.

Orr was an assistant in the Chinese Basketball Association for one year before joining coach Patrick Ewing's staff at Georgetown. After five seasons as a Hoyas assistant, he was named special assistant to the head coach in the spring.

NBA legend and current Georgetown Hoyas head coach Patrick Ewing also paid tribute to his friend and colleague on Twitter.

“I've lost a great friend. Someone who has been in my life since I was 22 years old. We developed a friendship and a brotherhood,” his post read. “He was always someone I could talk to—we would talk about life, we would talk about basketball, we would talk about family.”

Louis Orr will be truly missed and he will forever be part of this Hoya program,” added Ewing.

