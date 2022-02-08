|EBONY Rundown: a New Michael Jackson Biopic Is in the Works, ‘Run the World’ Star Andrea Bordeaux Says She Was Terminated Over Vaccine Mandate, and More|Garnerstyle’s Latest Plus-Size Fashion Collab Has Us Daydreaming of Luxe Tropical Vacations|NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Meets With Civil Rights Leaders Over ‘Rooney Rule’|Nike Chairman Larry Miller’s Memoir ‘Jump: From the Streets to the Boardroom’ Is a Lesson in Perseverance and Redemption|Sharon Chuter’s ‘Make It Black’ Campaign Continues to Redefine Beauty This Black History Month|This Black-Owned Start-Up Brings People Together Virtually With Wine|Supreme Court Overturns Order That Required Alabama to Redraw Congressional Map|Spotify Denounced Joe Rogan’s Use of the ‘N-Word’ but Will Not Censor Him|Kanye West Wants Us to Reimagine Black History Month With a New Name|4 Dating App Mistakes You’re Probably Making

4 Dating App Mistakes You’re Probably Making

dating app advice
Image: Luis Alvarez/Getty Images.

Ever since your cousin met her now-fiance on Tinder, you’ve decided to go ahead and give online dating a try. However, after six months of being on the app, you still haven’t had much luck with snagging dates with (somewhat) normal and attractive people. As an experienced dater—
who has met lots of handsome, successful men through dating apps—I have some advice to help a you get your digital dating game started off right.

Replying too slowly

Each person on a dating app is probably communicating with a number of other people, so if you take two weeks to get back to someone, they will likely take it as an indicator that you aren’t interested—and that you only decided to reply because you didn’t find anyone better.

Replying too quickly

Both men and women can get overwhelmed when a simple introductory text message turns into a three-hour late-night chat session. Messaging back and forth frequently during a short period of time often creates a false sense of intimacy that often does not hold up in a face-to-face meeting.

Oversharing

We don’t need to know that you slipped into a year-long depression when your wife left you for your daughter’s fifth grade teacher or that you have a crusty foot fetish. Some things are better left unshared until you’ve been dating the person for several months.

Communicating with no personality

When messaging people, share something interesting (but not too interesting) about yourself. Write messages that people feel motivated to reply to.

Kaneisha Grayson is a writer, entrepreneur, coach, and the author of Be Your Own Boyfriend: Decide to be Happy, Unleash Your Sexy, and Change Your Life. You can follow her on twitter @KaneishaD.

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.