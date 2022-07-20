After Brief Hiatus, Aruba’s Romantic Vow Renewal Ceremony Returns for a Fourth Year

After a two-year hiatus, Aruba’s Vow Renewal Ceremony is returning to the island on August 11 for its fourth year of toes-in-the-sand romance. Couples from across the world will be able to recommit their love on the beautiful shores of Eagle Beach, this year’s Tripadvisor’s Traveler’s Choice Awards Top Ten Best Beach in the World.

Overlooking a breathtaking sunset, couples will recommit their love with a celebratory champagne toast surrounded by picture-perfect décor and local music inspired by Aruba’s destination weddings. For the first time ever, the Vow Renewal Ceremony will be globally accessible for those unable to attend in person through a Facebook and Instagram live-stream, allowing couples to share this experience with loved ones back home.

The Caribbean oasis is a popular choice for weddings, vow renewals, and honeymoons thanks to its personalized ceremony options, private villas, and adults-only options that include a range of cuisine, outdoor activities and, of course, their gorgeous white sandy beaches. With so many options, you can truly customize your special day exactly how you want it. The island is one of the most welcoming LGBTQ+ friendly destinations in the Caribbean so all couples can celebrate their love.

Image: courtesy of Aruba Tourism Agency

“Aruba is excited to once again invite couples to take part in this romantic tradition on island,” said Ronella Croes, CEO of the Aruba Tourism Authority. “We are honored that couples from around the world chose our ‘one happy island’ as their destination of choice to celebrate their love and we are pleased to recognize those travelers through this ceremony.”

In addition to vow renewals, Couples can also book a love-inspired vacation package and take advantage of a retail discount from more than 11 on-island partners.

Hotel Packages