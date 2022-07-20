After Brief Hiatus, Aruba’s Romantic Vow Renewal Ceremony Returns for a Fourth Year

After a two-year hiatus, Aruba’s Vow Renewal Ceremony is returning to the island on August 11 for its fourth year of toes-in-the-sand romance. Couples from across the world will be able to recommit their love on the beautiful shores of Eagle Beach, this year’s Tripadvisor’s Traveler’s Choice Awards Top Ten Best Beach in the World.
Overlooking a breathtaking sunset, couples will recommit their love with a celebratory champagne toast surrounded by picture-perfect décor and local music inspired by Aruba’s destination weddings. For the first time ever, the Vow Renewal Ceremony will be globally accessible for those unable to attend in person through a Facebook and Instagram live-stream, allowing couples to share this experience with loved ones back home.
The Caribbean oasis is a popular choice for weddings, vow renewals, and honeymoons thanks to its personalized ceremony options, private villas, and adults-only options that include a range of cuisine, outdoor activities and, of course, their gorgeous white sandy beaches. With so many options, you can truly customize your special day exactly how you want it. The island is one of the most welcoming LGBTQ+ friendly destinations in the Caribbean so all couples can celebrate their love.
“Aruba is excited to once again invite couples to take part in this romantic tradition on island,” said Ronella Croes, CEO of the Aruba Tourism Authority. “We are honored that couples from around the world chose our ‘one happy island’ as their destination of choice to celebrate their love and we are pleased to recognize those travelers through this ceremony.”
In addition to vow renewals, Couples can also book a love-inspired vacation package and take advantage of a retail discount from more than 11 on-island partners.
Hotel Packages
- Boardwalk Boutique Hotel, Romance Package offers guests a stay including a romantic breakfast with mimosas on their patio by Eduardo’s and choice of a romantic oceanfront dinner at Barefoot Restaurant or a Sunset Cruise for two, as well as complimentary late check out at 1:00 pm.
- Courtyard by Marriott, Honeymoon Package offers guests a special five-night stay including a spacious king-bedroom, daily breakfast for two, turndown service, and a welcome bottle of sparkling wine. Starting at $895, this romantic package also includes a candlelit dinner for two at Allegra Bistro Restaurant.
- Divi Resorts, Romance Packages includes experiences at Divi Aruba Phoenix Beach Resort, Divi Dutch Village (includes an all-inclusive option), and Divi Village Golf & Beach Resort (includes an all-inclusive option).
- Hilton Aruba Caribbean, Romance Packages features beachfront resort amenities and special activities curated just for you. This blissful romantic getaway features a sunset concierge dinner on the beach and an experience at the oceanfront Eforea Spa, in addition to a personalized 30-minute photo session just for two.
- Hyatt Regency Aruba’s, Elite Romance Experience invites guests to kick off their romantic stay with a welcome glass of champagne, before enjoying Regency Club Access for two (2) adults per day, a pool Cabana or Beach Tent, or 1st or 2nd row Beach Palapa per day and two Ocean Rafts per day. Additionally, the package includes a three course dinner for two, $100 casino credit, and pre-arrival consultation with the Romance Concierge.
- Marriott Resort and Stellaris Casino Aruba, You, Me, Aruba invites guests to enjoy accommodations in the Tradewinds Club, dinner for two at the beachfront Atardi restaurant, complimentary treats upon arrival, late check-out, and enhanced daily amenities.
- Radisson Blu Aruba, Forever Honeymooning is offering a special where if you book three or more nights at the Radisson Blu Aruba guests will receive a special dinner at the Sunset Bistro, morning mimosas, reserved pool loungers and umbrellas, and decadent treats in your room.