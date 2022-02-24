Da Brat and Judy Dupart Tie the Knot

Love is thick in the air and one of the dopest couples around have finally made their bond so, so official!

Legendary rapper Da Brat married her fiancé and entrepreneur Judy Dupart. The stars of WE TV’s Da Brat Loves Judy have solidified their union in a ceremony that took place on February 22, 2022, otherwise known as “Coupledom Day.”

Dupart, the hair care mogul known for creating the Kaleidoscope brand empire, previously proposed to the “Funkdafied” lyricist in the summer of 2021. In a special episode of their joint reality show, Judy presented Brat with three rings for her to choose from during a surprise Coming to America themed party.

To make the gesture equal, Da Brat proposed to Judy in return in honor of her 40th birthday celebration in early February.

For the special moment, the couple walked down the aisle together with Jermaine Dupri escorting Da Brat and Judy’s brother Damon Dupart Sr. held her on the other side. Actress Lisa Raye, Brat’s sister, was also a bridesmaid in the ceremony. Continuing in the spirit of incorporating their own unique flavor into the wedding, both beautiful brides wore gorgeous variations of wedding gowns that highlighted their personal style.

It’s extremely evident that the two are deeply in love and committed to one another. As if their love could not grow any stronger, the couple also announced prior to the wedding that they are expecting their first child together.

“One thing we did not want to do was make this big thing for everybody else — and we do [that] a lot. We show up to everybody. We do a lot for everybody. We wanted this to be our moment. We want to enjoy it,” says Dupart. “We want to show up, express how much we love each other in front of people that we love, but then actually have fun, and just love each other.”

The wedding will premiere in the second season of their show for all to relive and admire.