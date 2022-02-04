|3 Indoor Winter Date Ideas That Will Not Disappoint|California Grapples With Giving Reparations to Its Black Residents|Billionaire Robert F. Smith’s Non-Profit Partners With Prudential to Assist HBCU Students|Buy This: 7 Fuzzy Bucket Hats to Channel Your Inner Aaliyah|Taraji P. Henson Joins H.E.R. and Cory Hawkins in the Film Adaptation of ‘The Color Purple’ Musical|Judge Proceeds With Charges Against Black Lives Matter Activist|Georgia Sheriff Offers $500K of His Own Money for Information After Closing Kendrick Johnson Case|Docuseries ‘Overcomers by Women That Soar’ Gift Single Mothers With Free Houses|Detroit Pistons to Honor Rosa Parks With Black History Month Initiatives|FBI Identifies Six Juveniles as Persons of Interest in Bomb Threats at HBCUs

3 Indoor Winter Date Ideas That Will Not Disappoint

african american couple on couch watching tv

Thinkstock

Yes, winter just started, but if we’re being honest, it feels like forever for those of us who are enduring harsh temperatures. And honestly, the majority of folks, especially if they aren’t single, don’t necessarily want to venture outside of the confines of their homes if they don’t have to.

Despite becoming a hermit, you can, in fact, make the most of your love life. Here are three indoor winter date ideas that will not disappoint:

1. Prepare a meal together.

For many, cooking can be quite therapeutic, especially if one person in the relationship does most of the cooking. But it is one of the most basic yet satisfying activities (next to sex) that couples can do. Not only will you have the opportunity to spend time being active together, but you’ll also be working as a team. Plus, there are few things more satisfying than eating a meal that you’ve personally prepared (if it’s good, that is).

2. Play a board game.

Usually, when we unite with friends and family for the holidays, we play board games. Taboo, UNO, Jenga … you name it. But when we’re with our lover, it seems as if the games sit and collect dust, especially if we do not have children. Let us not forget how much fun it can be for us to activate our competitive streak beyond Thanksgiving.

3. Catch up on your “you” time.

While you are still working, staying indoors allows you to do what you wouldn’t be doing with your mate if you had a full calendar: taking time out to enjoy and appreciate one another. Understand that when it’s summer, the last place that most of us are at is home. Take the time, and thank the colder temps for some much-needed R & R with your boo.

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.