5 Love Lessons From Martin Luther King Jr.

Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr and his wife Coretta Scott King. Image: courtesy of theLibrary of Congress.

On Monday, the nation will have a day off, but Martin Luther King Jr. Day is much more than that. King possessed a wealth of knowledge, especially when it came to promoting love and peace.

King was one of the most powerful orators of our time, and his legacy will undoubtedly last our lifetimes. Here are five love lessons learned through the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

1. Negativity will only result in a lack of unity

“Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.”

This quote taught us that love is the answer and the illuminator. King said this during a time of intense racial tension in America, and he chose to serve as a light for the world and a fine example of how being positive can make a huge difference in one’s outlook.

2. Love is powerful

“Love is the only force capable of transforming an enemy into a friend.”

We are actually born with love and innocence in our hearts, but the world makes some of us forget why we were created. This King quote eminds us of our purpose: to do all things in love.

3. Love is service

“Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?'”

When you love someone, whether it be a friend, family member or romantic interest, you do things for that person without hesitation. If it is true love (like it should be), you do things in the name of service without expectation of reciprocity. No one taught us this more than King, and for that we will be forever grateful.

4. Hate weighs you down

“I have decided to stick with love. Hate is too great a burden to bear.”

When you choose to live a life without love, you automatically choose a life of either apathy or hate. When you stick with loving the worthy, you are able to experience life in lighter ways. To hate, dislike or hold grudges against someone is a burden to your soul.

5. Love, peace and patience go hand-in-hand

“It is not enough to say we must not wage war. It is necessary to love peace and sacrifice for it.”

Peace is the ultimatum. Once we prioritize keeping our sanity, calm and quiet in the name of love, we will come to understand that we are more alike than different and that love is truly the answer.

