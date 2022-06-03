|Roshunda Jones-Koumba to Receive Tony Award For Excellence in Education|Video Interview: Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts Discuss Pride Month|LeBron James is the First Active NBA Player to Become a Billionaire|‘Insecure’ Showrunner Prentice Penny Launches Program for Writers of Color at USC’s School Of Cinematic Arts|Lizzo’s Second Yitty Collection Is Out Now|R&B Singer Kehlani Stars in H&M’s Sustainable Swimwear Campaign|Coco Gauff Advances to Her First French Open Final|Editor’s Letter: H.E.R. and Dad Kenny Wilson’s Special Bond|EBONY Rundown: Buffalo Supermarket Shooter Indicted, Jada Pinkett Smith Discusses the Oscars Incident, and More|Why ‘The Wire’ Still Matters 20 Years Later

Video Interview: Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts Discuss Pride Month

niecy-nash-jessica-betts-51922
Image: courtesy of Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash.
Pride Month is officially here! Throughout the month of June, we celebrate and honor the legacy and contributions of LGBTQIA+ people who have made our world a more beautiful place to live, especially within the Black community.

EBONY correspondent Jenn Rodriguez sat down with super couple Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts as they show their #EBONYPride through music and love. The spouses discussed the importance of Pride Month and what it means to them as members of the Black community. “The things that we have done in terms of getting married, posting normal things we do around the house has allowed people to see themselves,” said Nash.

To view the full interview, watch the video below. Let us know how you show your #EBONYPride in the comments:

