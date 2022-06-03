Video Interview: Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts Discuss Pride Month

Pride Month is officially here! Throughout the month of June, we celebrate and honor the legacy and contributions of LGBTQIA+ people who have made our world a more beautiful place to live, especially within the Black community.

EBONY correspondent Jenn Rodriguez sat down with super couple Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts as they show their #EBONYPride through music and love. The spouses discussed the importance of Pride Month and what it means to them as members of the Black community. “The things that we have done in terms of getting married, posting normal things we do around the house has allowed people to see themselves,” said Nash.

To view the full interview, watch the video below. Let us know how you show your #EBONYPride in the comments: