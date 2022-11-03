For the past few years, Mariah Carey has given us funny social media videos of her ushering out Halloween and welcoming the Christmas season. As far as we know, Carey basically invented the holiday. (Somehow, we have collectively as a community bypassed Thanksgiving and moved right into Christmas—and we're OK with it.)

This season Carey dropped a new line of merch for her fans. The collection includes T-shirts, pajamas and ornaments—basically all they will ever want from the Queen of the season.

You can preorder your MC merch now. Prices range up to $140 and can be purchased mariahcareyshop.com.

Mariah Carey Season Rhinestone Tee, $35, mariahcarey.store

Naughty and Nice Pajama Set, $140, mariahcarey.store

Mariah Carey Season Zip Hoodie, $85, mariahcarey.store