'Tis the season for all things Mariah Carey. The "Queen of Christmas" has been tapped to join the production team of the upcoming Broadway musical Some Like It Hot.

The play is based off of the legendary 1959 film of the same name, which follows two men as they seek refuge from the mafia by way disguising themselves as women. The film featured an all-star cast which included actors Tony Curtis, Jack Lemmon and Marilyn Monroe. The classic movie received several Academy Award nominations and was one of the first to be introduced into the National Film Registry for preservation by the Library of Congress.

This production will be Carey's first foray into Broadway. Rumor is that she's interested in achieving EGOT status.

"When Neil Meron shared this new take on the beloved film, I knew I had to be a part of it. To see how this show continues to expand on the film’s legacy—pushing boundaries, promoting inclusion, celebrating diversity—I’m proud to help bring Some Like It Hot for today’s world to new audiences," shared Carey in a statement.

The musical was initially slated to go into production in 2020 but was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some Like It Hot is currently in previews at the Shubert Theatre in NYC, with a premiere date of December 11, 2022. Cast members of the musical include Christian Borle, J. Harrison Ghee, Adrianna Hicks, Kevin Del Aguila, NaTasha Yvette Williams, Adam Heller and Mark Lotito.

Here's a first look at the play, below: