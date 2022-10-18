Midterm elections are only three weeks away.
Although each and every election is important, the Black community cannot afford to play it safe this midterm election season and must show up in full force this year.
Below, we've curated a list for voter registration deadlines and the last possible date to mail-in ballots for each state. Whether you are registered to vote already or plan to, make sure you keep this state by state listing of deadlines top of mind as the midterm elections draw closer.
Alabama
Voter registration deadline: October 24th
Who can vote by mail: A justification is needed to vote absentee
Deadline to request mail-in ballot: November 1st
Mail-in ballot deadline: November 8th
Alaska
Voter registration deadline: October 9th
Who can vote by mail: A ballot will be mailed to all registered voters
Deadline to request mail-in ballot: October 29th
Mail-in ballot deadline: Postmarked by November 8th
Arizona
Voter registration deadline: October 11th
Who can vote by mail: A ballot will be mailed to all registered voters
Deadline to request mail-in ballot: October 28th
Mail-in ballot deadline: November 8th
Arkansas
Voter registration deadline: October 11th, or same day registration through Election Day
Who can vote by mail: A justification is needed to vote absentee
Deadline to request mail-in ballot: November 1st
Mail-in ballot deadline: November 8th
California
Voter registration deadline: October 24th or same day registration through Election Day
Who can vote by mail: A ballot will be mailed to all registered voters
Deadline to request mail-in ballot: N/A
Mail-in ballot deadline: Must be postmarked by November 8th
Colorado
Voter registration deadline: October 31st or same-day registration through Election Day
Who can vote by mail: A ballot will be mailed to all registered voters
Deadline to request mail-in ballot: N/A
Mail-in ballot deadline: November 8th
Connecticut
Voter registration deadline: November 1st or Election Day registration
Who can vote by mail: A justification is needed to vote absentee
Deadline to request mail-in ballot: Request as soon as possible per advisement of state officials
Mail-in ballot deadline: November 8th
Delaware
Voter registration deadline: October 15th
Who can vote by mail: A justification is needed to vote absentee
Deadline to request mail-in ballot: November 4th
Mail-in ballot deadline: November 8th
Florida
Voter registration deadline: October 11th
Who can vote by mail: Any voter can request a mail ballot
Deadline to request mail-in ballot: October 29th
Mail-in ballot deadline: November 8th
Georgia
Voter registration deadline: October 11th
Who can vote by mail: Any voter can request a mail ballot
Deadline to request mail-in ballot: October 28th
Mail-in ballot deadline: November 8th
Hawaii
Voter registration deadline: October 31st, or same day registration through Election Day
Who can vote by mail: A ballot will be mailed to all registered voters
Deadline to request mail-in ballot: N/A
Mail-in ballot deadline: November 8th
Idaho
Voter registration deadline: October 14th, or same day registration through Election Day
Who can vote by mail: Any voter can request a mail ballot
Deadline to request mail-in ballot: November 3rd
Mail-in ballot deadline: Postmarked by November 8th
Illinois
Voter registration deadline: October 11th for registration, but voters can register through Election Day
Who can vote by mail: Any voter can request a mail ballot
Deadline to request mail-in ballot: November 3rd
Mail-in ballot deadline: Postmarked by November 8th
Indiana
Voter registration deadline: October 11th
Who can vote by mail: A justification is needed to vote absentee
Deadline to request mail-in ballot: October 27th
Mail-in ballot deadline: November 8th
Iowa
Voter registration deadline: October 24th, or same day registration through Election Day
Who can vote by mail: Any voter can request a mail ballot
Deadline to request mail-in ballot: October 24th
Mail-in ballot deadline: November 8th
Kansas
Voter registration deadline: October 18th, or same day registration through Election Day
Who can vote by mail: Any voter can request a mail ballot
Deadline to request mail-in ballot: November 1st
Mail-in ballot deadline: Postmarked by November 8th
Kentucky
Voter registration deadline: October 11th
Who can vote by mail: A justification is needed to vote absentee
Deadline to request mail-in ballot: October 25th
Mail-in ballot deadline: November 8th
Louisiana
Voter registration deadline: October 11th or online by October 18th
Who can vote by mail: A justification is needed to vote absentee
Deadline to request mail-in ballot: November 4th
Mail-in ballot deadline: The day before Election Day
Maine
Voter registration deadline: October 18th, or same day registration through Election Day
Who can vote by mail: Any voter can request a mail ballot
Deadline to request mail-in ballot: November 3rd
Mail-in ballot deadline: November 8th
Maryland
Voter registration deadline: October 18th, or same day registration through Election Day
Who can vote by mail: Any voter can request a mail ballot
Deadline to request mail-in ballot: November 1st
Mail-in ballot deadline: Postmarked by November 8th
Massachusetts
Voter registration deadline: October 29th
Who can vote by mail: Any voter can request a mail ballot
Deadline to request mail-in ballot: November 4th
Mail-in ballot deadline: November 8th
Michigan
Voter registration deadline: October 24th , or same day registration through Election Day
Who can vote by mail: Any voter can request a mail ballot
Deadline to request mail-in ballot: November 4th
Mail-in ballot deadline: November 8th
Minnesota
Voter registration deadline: October 18th, or same day registration through Election Day
Who can vote by mail: Any voter can request a mail ballot
Deadline to request mail-in ballot: Recommended by October 7th
Mail-in ballot deadline: November 8th
Mississippi
Voter registration deadline: October 10th or postmarked by October 11th
Who can vote by mail: A justification is needed to vote absentee
Deadline to request mail-in ballot: No formal deadline but early requests are advised by state officials
Mail-in ballot deadline:
Missouri
Voter registration deadline: October 12th
Who can vote by mail: A justification is needed to vote absentee
Deadline to request mail-in ballot: October 26th
Mail-in ballot deadline: November 8th
Montana
Voter registration deadline: October 11th, or same day registration through Election Day
Who can vote by mail: Any voter can request a mail ballot
Deadline to request mail-in ballot: November 7th
Mail-in ballot deadline: November 8th
Nebraska
Voter registration deadline: October 21st or in person by October 28th
Who can vote by mail: Any voter can request a mail ballot
Deadline to request mail-in ballot: October 28th
Mail-in ballot deadline: November 8th
Nevada
Voter registration deadline: , or same day registration through Election Day
Who can vote by mail: A ballot will be mailed to all registered voters
Deadline to request mail-in ballot: N/A
Mail-in ballot deadline: postmarked by November 8th
New Hampshire
Voter registration deadline: Between 6 and 13 days before November 8th but dependent on the town or tolling place
Who can vote by mail: A justification is needed to vote absentee
Deadline to request mail-in ballot: November 7th
Mail-in ballot deadline: November 8th
New Jersey
Voter registration deadline: October 18th
Who can vote by mail: Any voter can request a mail ballot
Deadline to request mail-in ballot: November 1st
Mail-in ballot deadline: Postmarked by November 8th
New Mexico
Voter registration deadline: October 11th , or same day registration through Election Day
Who can vote by mail: Any voter can request a mail ballot
Deadline to request mail-in ballot: November 3rd
Mail-in ballot deadline: November 8th
New York
Voter registration deadline: October 14th
Who can vote by mail: A justification is needed to vote absentee
Deadline to request mail-in ballot: October 24th
Mail-in ballot deadline: Postmarked by November 8th
North Carolina
Voter registration deadline: October 14th, or during in-person early voting
Who can vote by mail: Any voter can request a mail ballot
Deadline to request mail-in ballot: November 1st
Mail-in ballot deadline: Postmarked by November 8th
North Dakota
Voter registration deadline North Dakota doesn't have voter registration in the state
Who can vote by mail: Any voter can request a mail ballot
Deadline to request mail-in ballot: November 7th
Mail-in ballot deadline: Postmarked by the day before Election Day
Ohio
Voter registration deadline: October 11th
Who can vote by mail: Any voter can request a mail ballot
Deadline to request mail-in ballot: November 5th
Mail-in ballot deadline: Postmarked by the day before Election Day
Oklahoma
Voter registration deadline: October 14
Who can vote by mail: Any voter can request a mail ballot
Deadline to request mail-in ballot: October 24th
Mail-in ballot deadline: November 8th
Oregon
Voter registration deadline: October 18th , or same day registration through Election Day
Who can vote by mail: A ballot will be mailed to all registered voters
Deadline to request mail-in ballot: N/A
Mail-in ballot deadline: postmarked by November 8th
Pennsylvania
Voter registration deadline: October 24th
Who can vote by mail: Any voter can request a mail ballot
Deadline to request mail-in ballot: November 1st
Mail-in ballot deadline: November 8th
Rhode Island
Voter registration deadline: October 9th
Who can vote by mail: Any voter can request a mail ballot
Deadline to request mail-in ballot: October 18th
Mail-in ballot deadline: November 8th
South Carolina
Voter registration deadline: October 9th or postmarked by October 11th
Who can vote by mail: A justification is needed to vote absentee
Deadline to request mail-in ballot: October 28th
Mail-in ballot deadline: November 8th
South Dakota
Voter registration deadline: October 24th
Who can vote by mail: Any voter can request a mail ballot
Deadline to request mail-in ballot: November 7th
Mail-in ballot deadline: November 8th
Tennessee
Voter registration deadline: October 11th
Who can vote by mail: A justification is needed to vote absentee
Deadline to request mail-in ballot: November 1st
Mail-in ballot deadline: November 8th
Texas
Voter registration deadline: October 11th
Who can vote by mail: A justification is needed to vote absentee
Deadline to request mail-in ballot: October 28th
Mail-in ballot deadline: Postmarked by November 8th and received by November 9th
Utah
Voter registration deadline: October 28th , or same day registration through Election Day
Who can vote by mail: A ballot will be mailed to all registered voters
Deadline to request mail-in ballot: N/A
Mail-in ballot deadline: Postmarked by the day before Election Day
Vermont
Voter registration deadline: No deadline, allows same day registration through Election Day
Who can vote by mail: A ballot will be mailed to all registered voters
Deadline to request mail-in ballot:
Mail-in ballot deadline:
Virginia
Voter registration deadline: October 17th, or same day registration through Election Day
Who can vote by mail: Any voter can request a mail ballot
Deadline to request mail-in ballot: October 28th
Mail-in ballot deadline: Postmarked by November 8th
Washington
Voter registration deadline: October 31st ,or same day registration through Election Day
Who can vote by mail: A ballot will be mailed to all registered voters
Deadline to request mail-in ballot: N/A
Mail-in ballot deadline: Postmarked by November 8th
West Virginia
Voter registration deadline: October 18th
Who can vote by mail: A justification is needed to vote absentee
Deadline to request mail-in ballot: November 2nd
Mail-in ballot deadline: Postmarked by November 8th
Wisconsin
Voter registration deadline: October 19th, or same day registration through Election Day
Who can vote by mail:Any voter can request a mail ballot
Deadline to request mail-in ballot: November 3rd
Mail-in ballot deadline: November 8th
Wyoming
Voter registration deadline: October 24th, or same day registration through Election Day
Who can vote by mail: Any voter can request a mail ballot
Deadline to request mail-in ballot: November 7th
Mail-in ballot deadline: November 8th
District of Columbia
Voter registration deadline: October 18th, or same day registration through Election Day
Who can vote by mail: A ballot will be mailed to all registered voters
Deadline to request mail-in ballot: N/A
Mail-in ballot deadline: Postmarked by November 8th