Midterm elections are only three weeks away.

Although each and every election is important, the Black community cannot afford to play it safe this midterm election season and must show up in full force this year.

Below, we've curated a list for voter registration deadlines and the last possible date to mail-in ballots for each state. Whether you are registered to vote already or plan to, make sure you keep this state by state listing of deadlines top of mind as the midterm elections draw closer.

Alabama

Voter registration deadline: October 24th

Who can vote by mail: A justification is needed to vote absentee

Deadline to request mail-in ballot: November 1st

Mail-in ballot deadline: November 8th

Alaska

Voter registration deadline: October 9th

Who can vote by mail: A ballot will be mailed to all registered voters

Deadline to request mail-in ballot: October 29th

Mail-in ballot deadline: Postmarked by November 8th

Arizona

Voter registration deadline: October 11th

Who can vote by mail: A ballot will be mailed to all registered voters

Deadline to request mail-in ballot: October 28th

Mail-in ballot deadline: November 8th

Arkansas

Voter registration deadline: October 11th, or same day registration through Election Day

Who can vote by mail: A justification is needed to vote absentee

Deadline to request mail-in ballot: November 1st

Mail-in ballot deadline: November 8th

California

Voter registration deadline: October 24th or same day registration through Election Day

Who can vote by mail: A ballot will be mailed to all registered voters

Deadline to request mail-in ballot: N/A

Mail-in ballot deadline: Must be postmarked by November 8th

Colorado

Voter registration deadline: October 31st or same-day registration through Election Day

Who can vote by mail: A ballot will be mailed to all registered voters

Deadline to request mail-in ballot: N/A

Mail-in ballot deadline: November 8th

Connecticut

Voter registration deadline: November 1st or Election Day registration

Who can vote by mail: A justification is needed to vote absentee

Deadline to request mail-in ballot: Request as soon as possible per advisement of state officials

Mail-in ballot deadline: November 8th

Delaware

Voter registration deadline: October 15th

Who can vote by mail: A justification is needed to vote absentee

Deadline to request mail-in ballot: November 4th

Mail-in ballot deadline: November 8th

Florida

Voter registration deadline: October 11th

Who can vote by mail: Any voter can request a mail ballot

Deadline to request mail-in ballot: October 29th

Mail-in ballot deadline: November 8th

Georgia

Voter registration deadline: October 11th

Who can vote by mail: Any voter can request a mail ballot

Deadline to request mail-in ballot: October 28th

Mail-in ballot deadline: November 8th

Hawaii

Voter registration deadline: October 31st, or same day registration through Election Day

Who can vote by mail: A ballot will be mailed to all registered voters

Deadline to request mail-in ballot: N/A

Mail-in ballot deadline: November 8th

Idaho

Voter registration deadline: October 14th, or same day registration through Election Day

Who can vote by mail: Any voter can request a mail ballot

Deadline to request mail-in ballot: November 3rd

Mail-in ballot deadline: Postmarked by November 8th

Illinois

Voter registration deadline: October 11th for registration, but voters can register through Election Day

Who can vote by mail: Any voter can request a mail ballot

Deadline to request mail-in ballot: November 3rd

Mail-in ballot deadline: Postmarked by November 8th

Indiana

Voter registration deadline: October 11th

Who can vote by mail: A justification is needed to vote absentee

Deadline to request mail-in ballot: October 27th

Mail-in ballot deadline: November 8th

Iowa

Voter registration deadline: October 24th, or same day registration through Election Day

Who can vote by mail: Any voter can request a mail ballot

Deadline to request mail-in ballot: October 24th

Mail-in ballot deadline: November 8th

Kansas

Voter registration deadline: October 18th, or same day registration through Election Day

Who can vote by mail: Any voter can request a mail ballot

Deadline to request mail-in ballot: November 1st

Mail-in ballot deadline: Postmarked by November 8th

Kentucky

Voter registration deadline: October 11th

Who can vote by mail: A justification is needed to vote absentee

Deadline to request mail-in ballot: October 25th

Mail-in ballot deadline: November 8th

Louisiana

Voter registration deadline: October 11th or online by October 18th

Who can vote by mail: A justification is needed to vote absentee

Deadline to request mail-in ballot: November 4th

Mail-in ballot deadline: The day before Election Day

Maine

Voter registration deadline: October 18th, or same day registration through Election Day

Who can vote by mail: Any voter can request a mail ballot

Deadline to request mail-in ballot: November 3rd

Mail-in ballot deadline: November 8th

Maryland

Voter registration deadline: October 18th, or same day registration through Election Day

Who can vote by mail: Any voter can request a mail ballot

Deadline to request mail-in ballot: November 1st

Mail-in ballot deadline: Postmarked by November 8th

Massachusetts

Voter registration deadline: October 29th

Who can vote by mail: Any voter can request a mail ballot

Deadline to request mail-in ballot: November 4th

Mail-in ballot deadline: November 8th

Michigan

Voter registration deadline: October 24th , or same day registration through Election Day

Who can vote by mail: Any voter can request a mail ballot

Deadline to request mail-in ballot: November 4th

Mail-in ballot deadline: November 8th

Minnesota

Voter registration deadline: October 18th, or same day registration through Election Day

Who can vote by mail: Any voter can request a mail ballot

Deadline to request mail-in ballot: Recommended by October 7th

Mail-in ballot deadline: November 8th

Mississippi

Voter registration deadline: October 10th or postmarked by October 11th

Who can vote by mail: A justification is needed to vote absentee

Deadline to request mail-in ballot: No formal deadline but early requests are advised by state officials

Mail-in ballot deadline:

Missouri

Voter registration deadline: October 12th

Who can vote by mail: A justification is needed to vote absentee

Deadline to request mail-in ballot: October 26th

Mail-in ballot deadline: November 8th

Montana

Voter registration deadline: October 11th, or same day registration through Election Day

Who can vote by mail: Any voter can request a mail ballot

Deadline to request mail-in ballot: November 7th

Mail-in ballot deadline: November 8th

Nebraska

Voter registration deadline: October 21st or in person by October 28th

Who can vote by mail: Any voter can request a mail ballot

Deadline to request mail-in ballot: October 28th

Mail-in ballot deadline: November 8th

Nevada

Voter registration deadline: , or same day registration through Election Day

Who can vote by mail: A ballot will be mailed to all registered voters

Deadline to request mail-in ballot: N/A

Mail-in ballot deadline: postmarked by November 8th

New Hampshire

Voter registration deadline: Between 6 and 13 days before November 8th but dependent on the town or tolling place

Who can vote by mail: A justification is needed to vote absentee

Deadline to request mail-in ballot: November 7th

Mail-in ballot deadline: November 8th

New Jersey

Voter registration deadline: October 18th

Who can vote by mail: Any voter can request a mail ballot

Deadline to request mail-in ballot: November 1st

Mail-in ballot deadline: Postmarked by November 8th

New Mexico

Voter registration deadline: October 11th , or same day registration through Election Day

Who can vote by mail: Any voter can request a mail ballot

Deadline to request mail-in ballot: November 3rd

Mail-in ballot deadline: November 8th

New York

Voter registration deadline: October 14th

Who can vote by mail: A justification is needed to vote absentee

Deadline to request mail-in ballot: October 24th

Mail-in ballot deadline: Postmarked by November 8th

North Carolina

Voter registration deadline: October 14th, or during in-person early voting

Who can vote by mail: Any voter can request a mail ballot

Deadline to request mail-in ballot: November 1st

Mail-in ballot deadline: Postmarked by November 8th

North Dakota

Voter registration deadline North Dakota doesn't have voter registration in the state

Who can vote by mail: Any voter can request a mail ballot

Deadline to request mail-in ballot: November 7th

Mail-in ballot deadline: Postmarked by the day before Election Day

Ohio

Voter registration deadline: October 11th

Who can vote by mail: Any voter can request a mail ballot

Deadline to request mail-in ballot: November 5th

Mail-in ballot deadline: Postmarked by the day before Election Day

Oklahoma

Voter registration deadline: October 14

Who can vote by mail: Any voter can request a mail ballot

Deadline to request mail-in ballot: October 24th

Mail-in ballot deadline: November 8th

Oregon

Voter registration deadline: October 18th , or same day registration through Election Day

Who can vote by mail: A ballot will be mailed to all registered voters

Deadline to request mail-in ballot: N/A

Mail-in ballot deadline: postmarked by November 8th

Pennsylvania

Voter registration deadline: October 24th

Who can vote by mail: Any voter can request a mail ballot

Deadline to request mail-in ballot: November 1st

Mail-in ballot deadline: November 8th

Rhode Island

Voter registration deadline: October 9th

Who can vote by mail: Any voter can request a mail ballot

Deadline to request mail-in ballot: October 18th

Mail-in ballot deadline: November 8th

South Carolina

Voter registration deadline: October 9th or postmarked by October 11th

Who can vote by mail: A justification is needed to vote absentee

Deadline to request mail-in ballot: October 28th

Mail-in ballot deadline: November 8th

South Dakota

Voter registration deadline: October 24th

Who can vote by mail: Any voter can request a mail ballot

Deadline to request mail-in ballot: November 7th

Mail-in ballot deadline: November 8th

Tennessee

Voter registration deadline: October 11th

Who can vote by mail: A justification is needed to vote absentee

Deadline to request mail-in ballot: November 1st

Mail-in ballot deadline: November 8th

Texas

Voter registration deadline: October 11th

Who can vote by mail: A justification is needed to vote absentee

Deadline to request mail-in ballot: October 28th

Mail-in ballot deadline: Postmarked by November 8th and received by November 9th

Utah

Voter registration deadline: October 28th , or same day registration through Election Day

Who can vote by mail: A ballot will be mailed to all registered voters

Deadline to request mail-in ballot: N/A

Mail-in ballot deadline: Postmarked by the day before Election Day

Vermont

Voter registration deadline: No deadline, allows same day registration through Election Day

Who can vote by mail: A ballot will be mailed to all registered voters

Deadline to request mail-in ballot:

Mail-in ballot deadline:

Virginia

Voter registration deadline: October 17th, or same day registration through Election Day

Who can vote by mail: Any voter can request a mail ballot

Deadline to request mail-in ballot: October 28th

Mail-in ballot deadline: Postmarked by November 8th

Washington

Voter registration deadline: October 31st ,or same day registration through Election Day

Who can vote by mail: A ballot will be mailed to all registered voters

Deadline to request mail-in ballot: N/A

Mail-in ballot deadline: Postmarked by November 8th

West Virginia

Voter registration deadline: October 18th

Who can vote by mail: A justification is needed to vote absentee

Deadline to request mail-in ballot: November 2nd

Mail-in ballot deadline: Postmarked by November 8th

Wisconsin

Voter registration deadline: October 19th, or same day registration through Election Day

Who can vote by mail:Any voter can request a mail ballot

Deadline to request mail-in ballot: November 3rd

Mail-in ballot deadline: November 8th

Wyoming

Voter registration deadline: October 24th, or same day registration through Election Day

Who can vote by mail: Any voter can request a mail ballot

Deadline to request mail-in ballot: November 7th

Mail-in ballot deadline: November 8th

District of Columbia

Voter registration deadline: October 18th, or same day registration through Election Day

Who can vote by mail: A ballot will be mailed to all registered voters

Deadline to request mail-in ballot: N/A

Mail-in ballot deadline: Postmarked by November 8th