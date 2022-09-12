This past Sunday, the Italian luxury fashion house Marni debuted their Spring/Summer 2023 ready to wear collection Stateside. Highlighting the ethereal splendor of New York City, the brand fittingly held its show under one of the city's many bridges.
Most of the looks on the runway, featured shades of orange, red, blue or purple and aimed to encapsulate the warmth of the sun setting over a city landscape.
The show notes sought to capture the radiance one feels when caught under the magical spell of the twilight hour under a cityscape: "Like a rainbow, you can’t chase it. Like a train; you catch it by standing still. Like a memory, it appears, only as it fades away. Like the future; it disappears, by its very growing near. So it should be concluded; the sunset is not a phenomenon of the sun—taking place on the horizon; but a phenomenon of the body— setting the sky on fire...It won’t happen without you."
Check out several looks from the collection below: