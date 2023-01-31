When you’re a seven-time Emmy-nominated TV host and producer like Kéla Walker, you deserve your own capsule collection with Amazon's The Drop. Walker is a multi-talented media personality that tells authentic stories through her social media platforms. She describes the collection as a dream come true.

“Historically, I’m not supposed to be here. My paternal grandmother cleaned houses for a living, and my maternal grandmother worked in a factory," Walker explains. "I don’t even think they could have imagined this for me. I am truly living a dream while being my ancestor’s wildest dreams.”

The media guru chose colors like bright orange that 'elicits joy and enthusiasm' and navy blue, which she says is 'a color of authority and power.'

"My name, Kéla Walker, is on the label. But I designed this collection with every woman in mind—to empower them in their style and how they show up in their world," she says.

Her favorite pieces include the jumpsuit for versatility, the trench coat that has lots of swing action, and the fun and flirty dress that is perfect for day or night. Prices range up to $80 and can be purchased at amazon.com.

Image: Shatimah Monaé Brathwaite

Image: Shatimah Monaé Brathwaite

The Drop x Kéla Walker Women's Scarlet Ibis Long Sleeve Shirt Price: $50 Shop at Amazon

The Drop x Kéla Walker Women's Crème Brulee Mock Neck Long Sleeve Knit Dress Price: $60 Shop at Amazon

The Drop x Kéla Walker Women's Navy/Maize Ombre Print Wide Leg Pants Price: $50 Shop at Amazon