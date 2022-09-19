During the height of the pandemic, 7-year-old Graceyn Hollingsworth, (who goes by Gracie for short) and her siblings struggled to find diverse, age-appropriate content to watch on television or online. Their parents Javoris and Arlene Gordon-Hollingsworth, Ph.D., both educators, decided to take matters into their own hands and start creating free content to empower and educate children from diverse backgrounds.

They decided to start their own animated sing-a-long series, called “Gracie's Corner”, as a high-energy dance party providing quality content for children of all ages to learn and enjoy. The channel features a young girl named Gracie (voiced by Graceyn Hollingsworth) singing culturally relevant versions of nursery rhymes as old as time and original new songs like "I Love My Hair," which encourages children to be proud of their natural crown, no matter the style, and "Counting Coins," which focuses on money and financial literacy.

“Gracie's Corner” offers teachable moments via songs and videos set to energizing beats and rhythms, including reggae, afro-beats, pop, and hip-hop, that entertain the entire family while emphasizing learning.

The Hollingsworth family never could have imagined that their show would go on to reach millions of viewers, calling the experience "surreal".

Now entering its second year, "Gracie's Corner" is already a success. So far, the content has reached 22.7M views on TikTok, 850K subscribers on YouTube with millions of combined views, almost 163K followers on Instagram, and 100K on Facebook. It has also been fetured on The Today Show.