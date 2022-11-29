Megan Thee Stallion has proven to be even more unstoppable with the recent unveiling of her latest Forbes 30 Under 30 digital cover issue. The rapper and "Hot Girl Coach" is the first Black woman to ever grace the Forces 30 Under 30 issue, which highlights folks under the age of 30, who have made valuable and tremendous strides in their fields. The list has boasted the names of young notables in its ranking, includings Kendrick Lamar, Amandla Stenberg, Rihanna in years past.

Megan is seen on the cover looking as powerful and luxe as ever while sporting red hair, a neon orange top and her signature sultry stare. Her reign is not over yet; it is simply the beginning.

In the cover story, the powerhouse performer and 2021 Texas Southern University grad receives her flowers for her contributions to rap and hip hop. Those who have had the pleasure of witnessing her come up first hand shared their reflections of her journey in the piece. "She’s so empowering and so sexy. She’s mega-million Megan,” shares Cardi B in the article.

The cover story also recounts some Megan's recent tribulations: her violent ordeal with rapper Tory Lanez, her dispute with her record label and the recent robbery of her Los Angeles home in which $300,000 worth of property was stolen.

