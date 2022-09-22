Megan Thee Stallion is taking her talents to Saturday Night Live as both a host and performer during the show’s 48th season, reports Variety. It marks the rap star’s second time appearing on the legendary sketch comedy show.

NBC announced that SNL will return with three consecutive shows on Oct. 1, Oct. 8 with Kendrick Lamar slated to perform, and “Hot Girl Meg" takes the reins on Oct. 15.

In addition to hosting and performing on SNL, last month, Meg released her highly-anticipated sophomore album Traumazine featuring Future, Jhené Aiko, Latto, and others.

Describing the album, Meg said that it has vibes for everybody.

“I want to take you through so many different emotions,” she said in an interview. “At first you was twerking, now you might be crying.”

The new season of SNL follows multiple changes in the show's lineup. Recently Chris Redd, Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor, Aristotle Athari Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, and Pete Davidson all announced they are leaving the show.

Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker have been introduced as the new feature players for the upcoming season.

“This will be a transition year,” executive producer Lorne Michaels said. “The change years are always difficult. But also really exciting.”

SNL airs on NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT and will be available to stream on Peacock.