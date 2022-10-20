For their latest campaign titled "Icons in Icons," the Canadian luxury outerwear and ready-to-wear label Moose Knuckles tapped iconic rapper Method Man to star as he embodies the ethos of the brand iwith his rule-breaking perspectives. Moose Knuckles' fall-winter 2022 collection consists of 4 new essential styles for both men and women in new color ways—tapenade, a warm camel brown, and rose smoke, a neutral blush pink. Also, the label's signature bombers and vests will be available, for the first time, in camouflage print.

“It's a dream come true for the brand to partner with Method Man and Natasha Lyonne to celebrate our Icons collection. We’ve created the ultimate synergy combining their legacies and our label’s foundation, both are powerful forces and originators in their respective fields making them perfect choices as the faces of the campaign,” said Victor Luis, Moose Knuckles Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

The collection is available at mooseknucklescanada.com.

Image: courtesy of Moose Knuckles.



Moose Knuckles Original 3q Neoshear Coat, $1190, mooseknucklescanada.com