Miami’s Ball & Chain Bar and Lounge is a venue steeped in rich history and culture. If the name sounds familiar, in recent years it served as the backdrop for Cardi B’s ‘I Like It’ and Rick Ross’ ‘Little Havana’ videos. But, the legacy of this historic landmark goes even deeper.

Originally opened in 1935 as Ball & Chain Saloon on SW 8th Street, the club became a safe space for Black musicians and entertainers in the late 1940s, into the early 1950s. Everyone from Count Basie, Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday, and Nat King Cole played the historic club. At that time, and the same holds true present day, Miami was a popular city for musicians of all races as it was a place filled with a vibrant nightlife and lounge scene.

Ball & Chain exterior in 1939. Image: courtesy of Ball & Chain.

What drew Black entertainers to Ball & Chain specifically was the fact that they were welcomed to also stay in the neighboring Tower Apartments, which were also owned by the same men. Although many Black performers were allowed into venues for entertainment purposes, there weren’t very many hotels or accommodations in the Greater Miami area that allowed them to stay overnight due to looming segregation.

As Miami continues to grow and evolve present day, the co-owners are working hard to preserve the memories and moments that make this spot so special.