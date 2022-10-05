Michelle Obama is hitting the road to promote her new book The Light We Carry and she’s bringing some of her celebrity friends along with her.

The Light We Carry Tour will feature several moderators who will share the stage with our "Forever First Lady" in each city. Due to the high demand, additional dates have been added to the tour.

In Washington, D.C., the tour begins with three nights, November 13-15, at the Warner Theatre featuring Ellen DeGeneres moderating the first two events and Elizabeth Alexander on the final night. The other dates will be moderated by a star-studded lineup of speakers including Gayle King (11/18), Hoda Kotb (11/19), Tyler Perry (12/2 + 12/3), David Letterman (12/5), Heather McGhee (12/6), Conan O’Brien (12/9), Tracee Ellis Ross (12/10), Michele Norris (12/11), and closing out with Oprah Winfrey (12/13).

In a statement, Obama shared that she’s excited to hold a dialogue with the moderators and to engage audiences across the country.

“For me, The Light We Carry book tour will be about starting important conversations and digging deeper into the questions that all of us are grappling with as we live through uncertain times,” said Obama. “I can’t wait to get back on the road and dive into it with such a thoughtful, impressive group of moderators.”

Back in July, Obama first announced that a follow-up to her incredibly successful first book Becoming would be released this fall.

“This book is a collection of stories and practices that have helped me sort through all the challenges and questions that keep us up at night: How do I know I’m good enough? How do I bring my whole self to the table? How can I overcome my fears?” she said at the time.

“I never thought I would be the author of one book, let alone two. But I’ve found that writing this has been a way for me to gather my thoughts and find more clarity during this time,” she added. “So, I hope this book means as much to you as it does to me.”

The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times is scheduled to be released on November 15, 2022.