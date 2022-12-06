On Monday, Michelle Obama sat in conversation with comedian and former late night host David Letterman about her new book The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times. Over the past few weeks, the former First Lady has been traveling across the country to talk with audiences about the her follow-up tome to her beloved widely-beloved memoir Becoming.. She recently landed in her hometown of Chicago for a two-day event.

Tonight she returns to the Chicago Theater for the second evening of her Chi-town book tour stop.

Outside of the Chicago Theater where Michelle Obama's two day book tour is taking place. Image: Cindy Barrymore.

Since the book tour began, Michelle Obama has gone viral on social media for some of the topics referenced in The Light We Carry. She talks about the growth and sacrifice that she and her husband former president Barack Obama had to undergo in order to maintain a sense of balance within their relationship.

Released last month, The Light We Carry draws upon Mrs. Obama's life experiences to reflect on the ways in which she believes that we can be a source of uplift for one another. Furthermore, as the world continues to bring about daily uncertainty, she aims to provide tidbits of wisdom to help readers navigate it on their own.

David Letterman chats with Michelle Obama about The Light We Carry. Image: Cindy Barrymore.

“I’ve learned it’s okay to recognize that self-worth comes wrapped in vulnerability, and that what we share as humans on this earth is the impulse to strive for better, always and no matter what,” writes Mrs. Obama. “We become bolder in brightness. If you know your light, you know yourself. You know your own story in an honest way. In my experience, this type of self-knowledge builds confidence, which in turn breeds calmness and an ability to maintain perspective, which leads, finally, to being able to connect meaningfully with others—and this to me is the bedrock of all things. One light feeds another. One strong family lends strength to more. One engaged community can ignite those around it. This is the power of the light we carry.”

As if the book release could not be any more iconic, Penguin Random House has named an annual $10,000 “Michelle Obama Award for Memoir” within its signature Creative Writing Awards (CWA) program in her honor.