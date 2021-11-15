|EBONY Rundown: Judge Dismisses Kyle Rittenhouse Weapons Charge, La La Anthony Reveals Past Heart Surgery, and More|Fear of God’s New Home Collection Ups the Comfortably Chic Ante This Season|Kerry Washington Shares Her Moisture-Boosting Skincare Routine|Mercedes-AMG Team Angered by “Biased” Decision in Lewis Hamilton’s Victory in Brazilian Grand Prix|New Orleans Honors Four Trailblazers on the 61st Anniversary of the Desegregation of Its Public Schools|Cop His Look: the 6 Grooming Products Influencer Randy Bowden Jr. Uses Daily|Black Mississippi Farm Workers File Lawsuit Claiming They Are Paid Less Than White South African Workers|D-Nice Talks the Healing Power of Music and His Latest Wine Venture|Meet Mimi Quiquine, the Mastermind Behind the Latest Innovative Beauty Brand|‘Queens’ Producer Zahir McGhee on How His Series Explores Misogynoir in the Hip Hop Community

Mind. Body. Soul.

Presents

MIND. BODY. SOUL.

July 21, 2021

Community Connect: Mind. Body. Soul.

Join hosts Kainon and Dr. Kendell Jasper as they discuss living in your truth with actor/author/activist Dondre Whitfield and Grammy-nominated producer/artist Kosine.

WATCH

May 26, 2021

Community Connect: Mind. Body. Soul

Join hosts Kainon and Dr. Kendell Jasper as they speak with Power Book 2, Actor, Woody McClain and Queen Sugar’s Omar Dorsey to discuss different perspectives on mental wellness.

WATCH

Coming Soon

July 29, 2021

Episode 6: July 29 – She is Just Getting Started – A Conversation with H.E.R.

In just under five years, H.E.R. has proven herself to be a versatile R&B force to be reckoned with, earning 13 GRAMMY nominations and four wins, as well as an Academy Award for her powerful song “Fight For You” from the Warner Bros. Pictures’ film Judas and the Black Messiah.

MC Lyte will sit down with H.E.R. to discuss how she has been able to explode on the music scene and captivate audiences around the world with her unique style.

Coming Soon

Episode 6: July 29 - She is Just Getting Started - A Conversation with H.E.R.

In just under five years, H.E.R. has proven herself to be a versatile R&B force to be reckoned with, earning 13 GRAMMY nominations and four wins, as well as an Academy Award for her powerful song “Fight For You” from the Warner Bros. Pictures’ film Judas and the Black Messiah.

MC Lyte will sit down with H.E.R. to discuss how she has been able to explode on the music scene and captivate audiences around the world with her unique style.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!