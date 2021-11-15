Mind. Body. Soul.

Join hosts Kainon and Dr. Kendell Jasper as they discuss living in your truth with actor/author/activist Dondre Whitfield and Grammy-nominated producer/artist Kosine.
Join hosts Kainon and Dr. Kendell Jasper as they speak with Power Book 2, Actor, Woody McClain and Queen Sugar’s Omar Dorsey to discuss different perspectives on mental wellness.
July 29, 2021
In just under five years, H.E.R. has proven herself to be a versatile R&B force to be reckoned with, earning 13 GRAMMY nominations and four wins, as well as an Academy Award for her powerful song “Fight For You” from the Warner Bros. Pictures’ film Judas and the Black Messiah.
MC Lyte will sit down with H.E.R. to discuss how she has been able to explode on the music scene and captivate audiences around the world with her unique style.
