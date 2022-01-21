EBONY and lifestyle expert Tai Beauchamp present Morning Mindset with Tai: Moving You Forward, a four-part Instagram Live series highlighting ways to optimize and revitalize your life. Tune in daily, from 1/24 – 1/27 as Tai and featured guests discuss a range of topics—from divine connectivity to self-care and personal finance. These daily drips are designed to encourage a conscious routine of self-love and personal growth. Check out the schedule below, and after each IG Live, tune in here to learn more about our guests and gain access to downloadable worksheets geared to track your progress.