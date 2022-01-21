|The Block Is Hot: The 10 Best Dressed Ladies Whose Shoe Game is on Fleek|Mitch McConnell Under Fire for Implying African Americans Aren’t Americans|Spike Lee to Receive the Directors Guild of America’s Lifetime Achievement Award|Jimi Hendrix Estate Files Lawsuit Against His Bandmates’ Heirs Over Copyright Accusations|Buy This: 7 Loafers That’ll Update Your Wardrobe|Black TikTokers Critical of the Lack of Media Attention on Lauren Smith-Fields’ Death|NHL’s First Black Player Willie O’Ree to Receive Congressional Gold Medal|Jay-Z and Meek Mill Support Bill to End Rap Lyrics From Being Used as Criminal Evidence|Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.’s National President Cheryl A. Hickmon Passes Away|Afrofuturism Comes to Carnegie Hall with New Citywide Festival

EBONY and lifestyle expert Tai Beauchamp present Morning Mindset with Tai: Moving You Forward, a four-part Instagram Live series highlighting ways to optimize and revitalize your life. Tune in daily, from 1/24 – 1/27 as Tai and featured guests discuss a range of topics—from divine connectivity to self-care and personal finance. These daily drips are designed to encourage a conscious routine of self-love and personal growth. Check out the schedule below, and after each IG Live, tune in here to learn more about our guests and gain access to downloadable worksheets geared to track your progress.

1/24 at 3pm EST

Your Purpose, Passion, Power

Discover tools to help you connect
your passions with your personal
purpose for empowered living.

Featuring:

Lifestyle guru Tai Beauchamp and 
Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter MAJOR.

DOWNLOAD

1/25 at TBD EST

The Wealth Building Mindset

The road to wealth accumulation and
true financial freedom is rooted in a growth
mindset. Learn how to incorporate
a set of beliefs, habits and behaviors
to make the most your money and
attract true wealth.

Featuring:

Lifestyle guru Tai Beauchamp and
award-winning actor, best-selling author,
and Founder and Chairman of
The Black Wall Street Technologies,
Hill Harper.

DOWNLOAD

1/26 at 11:30am EST

Divine Connectivity

Center yourself by tapping into the
relationship and synthesis
between the mind, a higher power, and
the universe. Learn how to tap into
spirituality for directing your thoughts.

Featuring:

Lifestyle guru Tai Beauchamp and
EBONY CEO Michele Ghee.

DOWNLOAD

1/27 at 10am EST

Self-Love, Self-Care

Understand the importance of honoring
yourself by leaning into self-care and
self-love as a tool for personal growth.

Featuring:

Lifestyle guru Tai Beauchamp and
life coach, entrepreneur and author
Bershan Shaw.

DOWNLOAD

Discover More

Learn more about Tai’s guests and get a recap of each episode of here.
About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

