Morris Brown College is the recipient of a federal grant totaling almost $3 million, which is the largest grant that the HBCU has received in 20 years, reports WBS-TV.

At the news conference on Tuesday, Dr. Kevin James, president of Morris Brown College said that the $2.9 million grant will go towards the expansion of the school’s educational curriculum, updating buildings on campus, and creating programs to help graduates transition into the workforce.

“The future of Morris Brown College is very bright with these innovative programs for some very high demanding job areas that we anticipate being a pipeline for Black and Brown talent for the city of Atlanta, the state of Georgia, this region, and the country,” James said.

He also noted that $500,000 will be earmarked to restore Fountain Hall, a historical landmark on campus that was erected in the 19th century.

“We absolutely need Fountain Hall to be restored,” James said. “And we’re just starting with these funds to continue to ensure that we move Fountain Hall in the right direction.”

Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff, who’s been supportive of HBCUs since he was elected to office, was also in attendance for the announcement of the grant.

“I recognize the extraordinary role that this institution has played in our state’s history, and even more importantly, the extraordinary importance of this institution in training the next generation to succeed, in providing an opportunity to access high-quality education for students across the metro region, across the state, across the southeast, and across the country,” Ossoff said during the press conference.

“When I was running for the Senate, I came to Morris Brown College and made commitments to President James about the support that I would provide because I believed in President James—his vision and his leadership,” Ossoff continued. “We are well on our way through this renaissance that President James has led.”

The grant is the latest example of Morris Brown getting back on track following years of being on the brink of permanently closing. In April 2022, the school regained its accreditation after losing it due to financial mismanagement in 2002.

“Many thought that this feat was impossible, but due to our strong faith in God, our hard-working and wonderful faculty and staff, the support of the African Methodist Episcopal Church, our dedicated alumni, and our resilient spirit, we were able to achieve full accreditation,” James said at the time.

Since James assumed leadership of Morris Brown in 2019, the school has grown from 20 students to more than 270 students and enrollment is expected to surpass over 400 students this upcoming fall semester.

Morris Brown also had its federal financial aid opportunities restored along with benefits for attending veterans.