Designer Mowalola Ogunlesi has created a few stellar limited-edition fashions looks for Bratz dolls. Fan favorites, Jade and Felicia dolls, can be purchased sporting the new unique pieces designed exclusively for the collection. Tied to the Bratz brand's 21st anniversary, this collaboration is another installment to celebrate the brand's longevity.

Image: courtesy of Marili Andre.

Ogunlesi sought to break subcultures and boundaries by pushing for “firsts” in the doll space, resulting in dolls with distinct graphic lines, bold brows, mismatched eyes, horned hair and unique features. “Growing up as a tomboy in Lagos, Nigeria, I have always been fascinated by Bratz dolls with their extreme beauty, looks, and out-of-this-world-fashion. This collaboration with the brand gave me the opportunity to re-examine the ideals of beauty and femininity and how I could bring Bratz into my world and make them reflect my own ideas of beauty. “That’s why I’m so excited to work with MGA and the Bratz team in designing and offering these dolls,” shared Ogunlesi.

Image: courtesy of Marili Andre.

You can purchase the limited-edition dolls for $61 at target.com.