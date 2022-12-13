Iconic supermodel Naomi Campbell is offering aspiring models a chance to learn the ins and outs of the modeling industry through Masterclass, a streaming platform where people from all over the world can learn anything. Members will gain insight about the misconceptions of the modeling industry, get advice on how to handle rejection, plus get an inside look on how she is working to make fashion and modeling more inclusive for all.

With a career that began at the age of 15 years old, Campbell gives a firsthand account of her experiences and journey to becoming a supermodel. She'll teach Masterclass members the ins and outs of the business of the modeling industry; they will learn and practice poses, learn how to embrace their confidence and develop a signature walk. She'll give insight into the business of modeling, from how to find an agent and handle contracts to the importance of building a versatile portfolio.

Image: courtesy of MasterClass.

“Most people view fashion as an untouchable, glamorous fantasy, but modeling at its best is a source of inspiration that shows you who you can be in your best form," shares Campbell. "This class is about personal empowerment and authenticity, culture and community, and the power of giving back to open the doors for those who come after us.”

“Naomi is a legend, whose confidence, poise and fearlessness have helped her inspire and advocate for younger generations coming up in the fashion world and beyond. In her class, she teaches members how to harness their power and show up as their best selves, both in front of the camera and in everyday life,” says David Rogier, founder and CEO of MasterClass.

You can watch Naomi teach the next generation of models at masterclass.com.