Naomi Osaka has announced that she’s expecting her first child with her boyfriend Cordae and will skip the 2023 tennis season, reports the Washington Post. The four-time Grand Slam champion and the Grammy-nominated rapper have been an item since they met at an L.A. Clippers game back in 2019.

Taking to social media, Osaka shared her exciting news with her followers.

"Can't wait to get back on the court but here's a little life update for 2023,” she captioned IG post her ultrasound.

Sharing her message in both English and Japanese, Osaka is happily anticipating the arrival of her first child.

"The past few years have been interesting, to say the least, but I find that it's the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun,” she wrote. “These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I've dedicated my life to.”

Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023. pic.twitter.com/GYXRnutU3I — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) January 11, 2023

"I realize that life is so short and I don't take any moments for granted, every day is a new blessing and adventure. I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I'm looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, 'that's my mom,' haha," Osaka continued.

In addition to sharing the news of her pregnancy, she also pledged to return to tennis during the 2024 season.

"2023 will be a year that'll be full of lessons for me and I hope I'll see you guys in the start of the next one cause I'll be at Aus 2024. Love you all infinitely,” she said.

On the court, Osaka hasn’t played since September following her withdrawal from the Toray Pan Pacific Open in Japan. In 2021, she withdrew from the French Open after being fined $15,000 for not participating in news conferences for mental health reasons.

Although she’s taken time away from the game, Osaka has become a force to be reckoned with in the world of business. Last year, she launched her own talent agency along with LeBron James and her longtime agent Stuart Duguid. Her first signees were tennis standouts Nick Kyrgios and Ons Jabeur.

Recently, Forbes listed her as the world's highest-paid female athlete in 2022, after she took in an estimated $59.2 million.