Meeting new family members is always an unpredictable experience—especially if they have sinister motives. In the new movie The Invitation, Nathalie Emmanuel, who plays an artist named Evelyn "Evie" Jackson, discovers new family through a DNA test. After connecting with them, she is invited to a family function in the English countryside only to discover that her new kin's intentions are not all that they seem.

The Emmy-award winning actress sat down with EBONY correspondent Jenn Rodriguez to discuss the eerie new Sony film (which topped the weekend box office), what attracted her to the role of Evie and the state of representation in Hollywood.

"I never saw people that looked like me in films. There were some but if I can be that for somebody else, that's amazing."

Check out the full interview below: