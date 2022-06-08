11-time NBA All-star and 2-time Olympic Gold medalist Chris Paul is teaming up with plant-based brand Koia to release a limited-edition drink, called Protein Cinnamon Horchata. 100% of profits will go towards supporting student scholarships at HBCUs.

Paul, who was recently appointed to join President Biden’s HBCU advisory board, has a long-time history of empowering students on Black campuses. As an investor in Koia, he has enlisted the brand in teaming up to create education opportunities for HBCUs and better access to plant-based, low sugar nutrition options on campus. Paul attributes his meatless lifestyle to his career longevity and uses his platform to hopefully shift the way people think about healthy food. He's also a long-time fan of Koia's plant-based protein shakes, which are low-sugar, fiber-packed, and energy-boosting, perfect for a student on-the-go.

Image: courtesy of Koia.

Since working with Paul, Koia has launched activations on campuses and donated shakes to a variety of grassroots community events at HBCUs in partnership with the Chris Paul Family Foundation. Paul says, “Koia’s mission and values are perfectly aligned with my efforts to continue breaking down the barriers to success for HBCU students,” says Paul, “And this product collaboration and its community giveback strategy is a great example of how partnership can make real impact and serve communities in need.”

Additionally, non-profit clothing line Support Black Colleges, who will create custom swag to promote the Cinnamon Horchata shake. The CP3-favorite flavor will be sold exclusively on Walmart.com on June 8th.