Brentt Leakes, son of former Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes suffered a heart attack and a stroke earlier this month, reports TMZ.

On Monday, NeNe took to Instagram to address the speculation about Brentt’s health status.

"This is not the way I wanted it to come out," she said in her video. "We wanted to be able to talk about it ourselves when Brentt was in a better place, (but) I would rather the correct thing be out there than something that's not correct."

"Two weeks ago today, Brentt had congestive heart failure and a stroke,” she explained. “He's only 23 so he's really young for something like that to happen to him. … It was very scary. I don't even want to go into details of what happened and how I found out and what condition he was in."

Leakes said she FaceTimed Brentt and he "is in good spirits" but "struggling with speaking."

"I'm just baffled. It's a lot," she added. "So just keep praying and I will speak to you guys whenever I can. Again, he has shown some improvement and we're really happy and blessed for that."

Over the last few years, the Leakes' family has endured their fair share of health-related struggles. Last September, NeNe's husband and Brentt’s father, Gregg Leakes, passed away after a long battle with cancer.

Currently, Brentt is home in Atlanta where he is in rehab.