New Year's Eve is one of the biggest celebratory occasions of the year. It's a time when we look forward to bringing in another year with a bang. If you're tired of the same old fancy party and champagne, take a look at these fresh ways to ring in the new year.

Book a Mini Getaway

Whether it's grabbing the cheapest ticket out the country or booking an Airbnb in the mountains, a quick getaway or even a staycation is a great way to renew yourself at the start of the year. It'll help you reboot while looking forward to the future.

Attend a Concert or Play

Sometimes the traditional NYE party scene can be tiring. Instead ring in the new year by attending a show or concert in an intimate stetting with friends.

Take a Paint and Sip Class

Good drinks, a charcuterie board and art is a fun way to express your creativity. If you are unable to find a class in your area, check out local Black-owned businesses who offer similar services or rally your homies and create your own makeshift version.

Host a Vision Board Party

Invite over your closest friends and create vision boards to help jumpstart your manifestation plans for 2023. Set intentions and monthly goals to help you get closer to your dreams.