As you prepare to close out 2022 and ring in 2023, why not consider ushering in your new year with some of the world's best cuisine and bubbly. There is no right or wrong way to celebrate, but if you're looking to get out without necessarily having to party, then booking a reservation for one of these NYE experiences should be your move.

We've curated this list of 3 of the best New Year's Eve dining experiences going down on Dec. 31 according to region. Whether you prefer fancy champagne and caviar pairing in one of the U.S.'s best wine regions or a flavorful multi-course dinner going down on the sands of Puerto Rico, wherever you choose, it's certain to be a great time.

Napa Valley

Image: courtesy of Auberge Resorts Collection

A trip to Napa Valley is always a great idea. It's the perfect destination for your friends' trip or even a romantic getaway with your significant other. This New Year's Eve, the region's Solage, Auberge Resorts Collection, will host a caviar and champagne outdoor dining experience with lifestyle brand Jenni Kayne. The property's poolside cabanas will be transformed into private lounges decked out in stunning decor as guests partake in the tasting menu featuring 5 types of caviar and bubbly from Schramsberg.

Waikiki, Hawaii

Image: courtesy of ESPACIO

If you have plans to be in Hawaii—or need a reason to make plans—ESPACIO, the Jewel of Waikiki, is an unmatched luxury experience on Oahu. The luxury boutique doubles as a fine dining establishment sure to excite your senses. This New Year's Eve treat yourself to an over-the-top experience including a welcome beverage, a nine-course tasting menu dinner at Mugen—the hotel’s Forbes 5-star, French Japanese restaurant—and a front-row seat to Waikiki’s oceanfront fireworks display from the hotel’s rooftop pool deck, including champagne and a gift bag.

San Juan, Puerto Rico

Image: courtesy of SOCIAL.

The great thing about Puerto Rico is that as an American citizen, you can travel there without a passport. Of course, it's always great to have your little blue book handy, but jetting down to the island is a quick and easy way to get in a tropical vacation. To ring in 2023, San Juan's Condado Ocean Club will host a 3-course prix-fixe menu that fuses the best of Puerto Rican and international cuisines at its on-site restaurant, SOCIAL. And yes, the bubbly will also be flowing.