Aaron Judge has officially entered the MLB record books.

The New York Yankees star outfielder hit his 62nd home run of the season on Tuesday night against the Texas Rangers, breaking the American League record previously held by Roger Maris for 61 years, reports ESPN.

After tying the home run record last Monday, Judge expressed excitement about the historic feat.

"It's a big relief. I think that everyone can sit back down in their seats and watch the ballgame, you know? No, but it's been a fun ride so far," Judge said after the historic game. "Getting a chance to do this, with the team we've got, the guys surrounding me, the constant support from my family whose been with me through this whole thing ... it's been a great honor."

The entire Yankees team greeted Judge at home plate after the home run, and he took off his helmet to salute the fans as he walked back to the dugout. He received another standing ovation when he took the field at the bottom of the inning.

"Pretty surreal," Judge said of the reception he received. "Just like in Toronto, it was pretty awesome, having their support. I think, in Texas, they were a little more excited. They could finally exhale."

"At home, in the dugout, I can see right in and see all the guys sitting at the top steps," he continued. "Here on the road, they are behind me, so I didn't see the 40-plus people sitting in the dugout. So, I think, to finally see them run out on the field and get a chance to hug them all, that's what it's about for me."

Seated in section 31 at the Choctaw Stadium, Cory Youmans made a spectacular catch to nab the ball. When asked what he would do with the ball while being taken away by security to have the ball authenticated, Youmans said, "Good question. I haven't thought about it."

Judge noted at the press conference that it was the fan's right to keep the ball.

"I don't know where it is," Judge said. "It would be nice to get it, but that guy made a great catch."

Judge's 62nd homer came three days after the 61st anniversary of the day Maris passed Babe Ruth with his 61st home run in 1961.

"Roger Maris Jr., him and his family supporting and being along for the ride too, a lot of thanks and congratulations to them too," Judge said. "It's a tough situation, your dad's legacy and you want to uphold that. But getting a chance to meet that family, they are wonderful people. Getting a chance to have my name next to someone as great as Roger Maris, Babe Ruth, those guys, is incredible."

Only Barry Bonds (73), Mark McGwire (70, 65), and Sammy Sosa (66, 64, 63) are ahead of Judge on MLB's single-season home run list.