1 Student Killed, 2 Injured at Bus Stop Shooting In Louisville, Kentucky

A 16-year-old boy was killed and two other children were wounded in a shooting at a school bus stop in Louisville, Kentucky on Wednesday morning, ABC News reports.

The 16-year-old boy was a student at Eastern High School, police said. He died from his injuries at the hospital.

Both survivors, a 14-year old girl and a 14-year old boy were treated for non-threatening injuries at the hospital.

According to police, the shooting took place at 6:30 a.m. local time. The school bus arrived shortly after the shooting and another bus for middle schoolers was in the vicinity.

Renee Murphy, a spokesperson for Jefferson County Public Schools said the teen’s death will have a long-lasting effect on the teen’s family and the community at large.

“This is devastating to us to hear of the loss of one of our students in a circumstance like this,” Renee Murphy, a spokesperson for Jefferson County Public Schools, told CBS affiliate WLKY. “All of our hearts are breaking right now. We are thinking of the family and we will support the families as best we can throughout this process.”

In a news conference on Wednesday, Mayor Greg Fischer noted that the shooting marks the 145th homicide this year in Louisville. He said the fatal incident was a “traumatic tragedy” that will change how students and parents there view public safety in the future.

“A teen who should be in school today will not be there and will never be there again,” Fischer said.”As a father, as a grandfather, this breaks my heart.”

Currently, the FBI is assisting Louisville police in the investigation and authorities have spoken with several eyewitnesses and are reviewing security cameras to locate potential suspects.

“Our hearts break this morning with the news of the senseless violence targeting children waiting for a school bus,” the FBI in Louisville said in a statement. “This is unacceptable.”

In a statement, the Louisville Police Department pleaded with the community to come forward with any information that will lead to the arrest of the perpetrators of the crime.

“You can remain anonymous,” the statement read. ” We need your help.”