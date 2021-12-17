|12 U.S., Canadian Missionaries Kidnapped In Haiti Have Been Released|Keechant Sewell To Be The First Black Woman Commissioner of the NYPD|EBONY Rundown: Derek Chauvin Pleads Guilty to Federal Civil Rights Violation Charges, Final Child Tax Credit Payments Distributed, and More|Calls For Louisiana Judge to Resign After Racist Video Surfaces|Supervsn Is ‘Saying Less’ With Their New Holiday Collection|Ray-Ban Rolls Out Smart Glasses Just in Time for Christmas|The Plight of Black Women Soaring Towards Rarified On-Air Roles as Play-by-Play Announcers|Op-Ed: How Companies Can Incorporate Ujaama, the Kwaanza Principle of Cooperative Economics|Holiday Gift Guide: 6 Hoodies to Buy for Bae Just So You Can Steal Them Back|O.J. Simpson Granted Early Parole Release

12 U.S., Canadian Missionaries Kidnapped In Haiti Have Been Released

People protest against the country's spike in kidnappings and gang-aggravated fuel crisis. Image: Richard Pierrin / AFP

The 12 remaining members of a U.S.-based Christian missionary group who were abducted in Haiti by Haitian gang 400 Mawozo in October have been released, the Washington Post reports.

Christian Aid Ministries gave thanks to their supporters for their “fervent prayers” throughout the ordeal and stated they would provide more information as they learned more. “We glorify God for answered prayer — the remaining twelve hostages are FREE,” the group said. “Join us in praising God that all 17 of our loved ones are now safe.”

As EBONY previously reported, after visiting an orphanage in the Croix des Bouquets area, the missionaries were en route to Titanyen and were abducted between the two places. The youngest of the hostages was just 8-months at the time.

400 Mawozo has also demanded $1 million for the return of each victim and its leader threatened to harm the individuals if their demands weren’t met. Reportedly, the gang has been terrorizing parts of Ganthier, which is east of Port-au-Prince where the missionaries were abducted. Additionally, the gang has gained a reputation for targeting religious groups and members of the clergy, who were long considered off-limits. They were recently involved in mass kidnappings of cars and buses as well. 

Kidnappings have skyrocketed in Haiti throughout 2021, with numbers rising nearly 300% since July. Since January 2021, at least 628 kidnappings have occurred in total. According to data released earlier this month by the Center for Analysis and Research in Human Rights, a non-profit based in Port-au-Prince, 29 of those kidnapping instances have been of foreigners.

See Also
White House Takes ‘Whole of Government’ Approach To Address Disparate Pay For Black Women

The kidnappings were just one of many calamitous events that have plagued Haiti this year. Back in July, the Caribbean nation endured the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, a 7.2 magnitude earthquake that left over 2,000 dead, and the recent repatriation of thousands of Haitians due to the Texas border crisis. On Monday, December 13th, a tanker truck carrying gasoline overturned and exploded, killing at least 66 people and injuring scores more.

Officials from the FBI and the State Department are present in Haiti to monitor and secure the release of the hostages.

Tags

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!