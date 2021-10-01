|EBONY Rundown: Study Finds Police-Related Deaths in U.S. Are Severely Underreported, Lizzo Offers Ted Talk on History of Twerking, and More|Statues of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, John Lewis Unveiled in New York City|Western Washington University Establishes ‘Blacks-Only’ Student Housing|4 Pomades That’ll Keep Your Waves Swimming|Afropunk Photo Essay: Through the Gaze of Black Women Photographers|Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige to Headline Star-Studded Halftime Show at Super Bowl LVI|Brand to Watch: Antoine Manning’s Homage Year Is the Next It Bag on Everyone’s Arms|AfroPunk and Adidas Latest Collab Brings Forth the Power of Our Internal Grit|EBONY Rundown: BLM Targeted in Third Swatting Incident, Megan Thee Stallion and Boyfriend Tapped for New Coach Campaign, and More|Ibram X. Kendi Wins 2021 MacArthur ‘Genius’ Grant, and Is 1 of 11 African American Recipients

4 Pomades That’ll Keep Your Waves Swimming

Courtesy photo of Getty Images
Image: Getty Images
  • To quote Nicki Minaj "waves on swim so they hate on him " these pomades will have 'em seasick.

One of the biggest misconceptions about Black men is that they take care of their hair. The majority of Black men were raised getting haircuts every two weeks because our parents “didn’t play that.” Many of us used the classic Murray’s pomade to lay down our hair. We brushed it down for a good 10-15 minutes then tied on our durag’s overnight to lay it down right to form our waves. Nowadays there are many brands that have tapped into the wave grease world and added their own flair. They not only help our hair wave up but keep it strong and healthy. Bevel, the brand known for its clippers, has a 2-in-1 pomade that locks in moisture which is important for those of us with drier textures. Luster’s S-curl 360, which is known for its texturizers, created a pomade that has a superior hold that works extremely well on 4C hair.

For those who who want to soften up their brittle coils or define natural wavy textures, check out the smoothing pomades below.

See Also
land for sale
Fear of a Black Landowner

  • This pomade provides that extra hold to keep your waves in place and not curl back up.

    Scurl 360 Style Wave Control Pomade, $3, lusterproducts.com

  • Enriched with shea butter and organ oil, this natural hair pomadeisn’t too thick and lays on smoothly.

    Sheamoisture Argan Oil & Shea Butter Waves Pomade, $8, sheamoisture.com
  • This 2-in-1 locks in moisture and adds a shine to your waves that keep people “sea sick.”

    Bevel 2-in-1 Pomade, $12, getbevel.com

  • If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Murray’s will always be a go-to pomade.

    Murray’s Original Pomade, $3, murrayspomade.com

Tags

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!