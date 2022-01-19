|EBONY Rundown: Airlines Warn of Massive Cancellations Ahead of 5G Expansion, U.S. Senate Candidate Smokes Marijuana in Ad Campaign, and More|Afropunk and Shopify Launch the Black Fashion Accelerator Program|Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance’s ‘One Thousand Years of Slavery—The Untold Story’ to Premiere During Black History Month|Harriet Tubman Statue Unveiled in Philadelphia in Celebration of Her Upcoming 200th Birthday|Vice President Kamala Harris Marks MLK Day With Urgent Call for Voting Rights|Gen. Charles McGee, One of the Last Surviving Tuskegee Airmen, Passes Away at 102|Pastor Michael Todd Rubs Spit on Congregation Member During Extreme Sermon|Don Cheadle to Produce Series on Wall Street’s First Black Millionaire|A Breast Cancer Survivor’s New Book Shares the Essential Role that Optimism Plays in Healing|Prince’s Estate Valued at $156.4 Million

EBONY Rundown: Airlines Warn of Massive Cancellations Ahead of 5G Expansion, U.S. Senate Candidate Smokes Marijuana in Ad Campaign, and More

Image: Aaron Foster/Getty Images.

Airlines Warn of Delays, Cancellations Ahead of 5G Expansion

Leaders of major airlines warn of possible flight cancellations and delays ahead of AT&T and Verizon’s C-Band 5G expansion, NBC News reports. The 5G expansion could potentially interfere with the airline safety equipment that pilots use to take off and land in inclement weather conditions. According to CNBC, the Biden Administration is in talks with all stakeholders to prevent possible flight disruptions.

“The administration is actively engaged with the FAA, FCC, wireless carriers, airlines, and aviation equipment manufacturers to reach a solution that maximizes 5G deployment while protecting air safety and minimizing disruptions to passenger travel, cargo operations, and our economic recovery,” a White House official expressed in a statement.

Omicron Wave Passes in South Africa, Life Resumes

Eight weeks after the world was first made aware of the Omicron variant, South Africa is believed to be over the worst of the latest coronavirus wave. According to CBS News, vaccinologists are optimistic that the worst of the wave is already behind South Africa, which is where Omicron was first discovered. Normal life activity appears to have resumed in the country’s major cities. This turning point has offered a glimmer of hope to other nations, such as the United States, that are still in the throes of the Omicron wave.

U.S. Senate Candidate Gary Chambers Addresses Marijuana Reform in Ad Campaign

In his first ad campaign, Gary Chambers, a democratic candidate for the the United States Senate, smoked marijuana while discussing canabis reform, ABC News reports. “Black people are four times more likely to be arrested for marijuana laws than white people. States waste $3.7 billion enforcing marijuana laws every year,” the progressive activist, who is running for a seat in Louisiana, explains in the video. “Most of the people police are arrested aren’t dealers, but rather people with small amounts of pot, just like me.”

